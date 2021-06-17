Elden Ring will be easier, developers say, but there are no difficult options





Screenshot: From Software / Namco Bandai

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, recently sat down with Japanese game outlet Famitsu to discuss the upcoming FromSoftware adventures following a spectacular reintroduction at E3 2021. The game welcomes newcomers more.

Since releasing 2009s Demons Souls on the PlayStation 3, From Software has opened a niche market in the gaming world with its own brand of relentless combat. These games and the soul-like things that their impersonators have come to know can often feel overwhelmingly difficult, but they are also great for players who endure and master mechanics over time. Provides a sense of accomplishment.

This led to a fierce conversation about whether From Software would need to add a simple difficulty option to future games. One argues for improved accessibility, and the other suggests that lowering the difficulty makes the studio less loyal to its spirit. Fool yourself with a more hyperbolic charm and a fulfilling experience.

Miyazaki reportedly told Famitsu that the Elden Ring doesn’t have the traditional difficulty, but he’s experienced the game more forgiving than previous From Software releases Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. I believe in

According to a translation by Frontline Gaming Japan, Miyazaki makes Elden Ring as difficult as Dark Souls III due to its open-world nature, as well as mechanisms such as stealth and customizable spirit summons.

Elden Ring is less straightforward than previous games, so you can explore new areas, avoiding Bossesa, a historically important part of the experience like Souls. FromSoftware hopes this will reduce the number of instances where players get stuck in boss battles and can’t advance the story. According to Miyazaki, the game can even be completed without defeating the boss, a side effect of the freedom of choice that developers are striving for.

Multiplayer is also a factor, and details are scarce, but Miyazaki said the online system makes it easier to recall backups this time around. And if everything else fails, Elden Ring players can spread the message around the world to provide hints and words of encouragement, or simply communicate at difficult points in the game. Don’t give up, skeleton!

I don’t think Elden Ring will end the difficult debate, but it’s nice to hear what FromSoftware is doing to make its amazing epic adventure more accessible. The long-awaited game will finally be available on January 21, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam.

