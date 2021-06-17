E3 had an amazing number of non-violent games





Venba is a story game about an Indian woman who emigrated to Canada with her family in the 80’s. Screenshot: Visai Games

According to an analysis conducted by GamesIndustry.biz, 33% of all games displayed at E3 and Summer Game Fest were nonviolent.

This website examined 349 games from 15 events from large and small organizations such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Devolver Digital. The 115 games were classified as non-violent and were primarily from presentations such as indie studios and well-named Wholesome Direct. Of these non-violent games, only 15 or 4 percent were offered by major publishers.

Twenty-two percent of the games Nintendo featured were non-violent, the best of all other games. Next, Xbox fell from 24% in 2019 to 13%. Square Enix, Capcom, Gearbox and Koch Media exhibited a total of 36 titles, none of which were non-violent.

Of course, nonviolence is a fairly broad term. GamesIndustry.biz has provided specific guidelines used to determine if a game is considered non-violent.

No title is required or encouraged to hurt or kill other organisms. There are no graphic or realistic titles of violence. It also counts cartoon violence, such as throwing Mario Party mini-games and party animals that knock out other players. Games surrounding contact sports are considered violent. References to invisible violence, such as games solving previous murders, are not considered violent. Minimal depictions or conflicting expressions, such as Hearthstone-style card games, are not considered violent. For example, games that give direct commands that lead to violence, such as strategy titles and turn-based RPGs, are considered violent.

This is the same criteria that GamesIndustry.biz used to analyze nonviolent games at E3 2019. The list also included a bullet point for sports games that would be considered violent when portraying martial arts such as boxing and wrestling.

As GamesIndustry.biz explains, the reason for these studies is that most games are about fighting and murder. Violent behavior and themes have long been retained as an integral part of video games. Even children’s series like Pokemon are characterized by animals caged for the glory of the trainer tearing each other.

Documenting this trend is not the same as pointing a finger. As someone who unleashes all the achievements of Sekiro and enjoys a violent game enough to defeat both Doom and Doom Eternal in Nightmare (when I rest for a week, Ultra Nightmare runs successfully). , I still hurt people.

