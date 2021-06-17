Guilty Gear Strive: Description of Damage Scaling





Guilty Gear’s seventh title, Guilty Gear Strive, attracts franchise veterans and newcomers to the world of high-octane anime fighter action. The ultimate goal of a fighting game is usually to run out of your opponent’s health bar (unless it’s a crossover between Tekken and Super Smash Bros.), but Guilty Gear Tribe’s damage and health work style makes it simple. It’s not that.

Combining three different systems, RISC, Defense Rating, and Guts, every Guilty Gear Strive Character has its own way of rolling with punches, so see how this affects gameplay. Let’s look.

How Defense Rating (Health) Works in Guilty Gear

Just as street fighter and Mortal Kombat women and small frame characters tend to be weak, each Guilty Gear character can be subject to certain penalties before being defeated. Nonetheless, all 16 characters in the game are equipped with 420 life points that are slowly or quickly defeated, depending on a given set of multipliers.

To make this easier to understand, let’s confront the towering Grappler Potemkin with the agile yet fragile Chipp Zanuff. The movement of the Big Guy’s signature Potemkin Buster deals 175 base points of damage, but the high maneuverability of the chip is costly. This means that his 1.26 defense will take 26% more damage from every attack. Conversely, in Potemkin’s same as above, the character with the game’s highest defense (0.93) takes 7% less damage from every move.

This explains why the same Potemkin Buster can take more than half of the chip’s lifebar (221 damage), but not enough to punish Pochomkin for being on the receiving side despite being a 164 damage hit. Not surprisingly, in the process of a full round, these differences are actually the full effect.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Guilty Gear Strive roster’s defense tiers:

0.93 (-7% damage): Pocyomkin and Giovanna, tension gauge 100% 0.96 (-4% damage): Nagoriyuki 0.97 (-3% damage): Giovanna, tension gauge 50% 0.98 (-2% damage): Sol Badguy 1. 00 (no variation): KyKiske and LeoWhitefang1.01 (+ 1% damage): Faust1.03 (+ 3% damage): Guilty Gear 1.06 with tension gauge less than 50% (+ 6% damage): Mito Anji , I-No, May, Ramlethal Valentine1.07 (+ 7% damage): AxlLow and Zato-11.18 (+ 18% damage): MilliaRage1.26 (+ 26% damage): ChippZanuff Guilty Gear Guts System How it works

Like most competitive areas, Guilty Gear characters come with their own clutch factor that allows them to survive a little longer than expected. The idea of ​​draining half of the life bar with a potemkin buster can be frightening to everyone, but when guts are taken into account, there are far more things that actually look like 50% life. I understand this.

Similar to the defense assessment, the Guts multiplier is offered in different layers, counting from lowest to highest, from 0 to 5. So how does the Guts system work? If you lose more than 30% of your visual representation in the health bar, guts will work and your character’s life will be reduced by 10%, reducing damage from all hits (according to guts rating). More.

If that sounds a bit confusing, here’s a simple cheat sheet to help you understand how many May dolphins the protagonist can take.

Via www.dustloop.com

To explain further, let’s take the I-No “Megalomania” supermarket. This is a very damaging command grab that, like most overdrive movements, breaks the wall due to extra punches. Let’s target the plump Nagoriyuki for this experiment.

I-No’s “Mega Lobania” with added wall-breaking damage cuts through the squirrel as if a samurai vampire was a stick of butter, giving 234 damage points and a chip that Potemkin previously examined. I was ashamed of the attack on. After all, Nagoriyuki’s defense is the second toughest character in the game.

At this rate, Nagori Yuki is trying to bite the dust without the fact that he is blessed with one of the best guts ratings in Guilty Gear Strive. Now let’s see what happens if Nagori Yuki gets another “Megalovania” overdrive from I-No when she is 30% health.

Surprisingly, Yuki Nagori powers up an additional 18 hits of I-there’s no overdrive as the guts rating is also the second highest at 4, so the lesson here is easy. Lots to fight when things look dark.

Still, the bigger point from managing the use of attacks on opponents accordingly is that it’s best to make a damaging move, apparently when the opponent’s lifebar is full. On the other hand, if it looks like you’re trying to get rid of them, it’s a good idea to stick with a few small hits to take advantage of how damage scaling works.

Who is the character who will most benefit from Guts? Guilty Gear Strive’s best clutch performers are:

Guts 5: Anji MitoGuts 4: Nagoriyuki, May, Chipp ZanuffGuts 3: Potemkin and Leo WhitefangGuts 2: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, Millia RageGuts 1: Giovanna, I-No, Ramlethal Valentine, Axl LowGuts 0: Faust and Zato -1 Conclusion

As for the last mechanic, RISC, the effect is broader because it involves a long combo, each Guilty Gear attack interacts individually as it attacks an opponent, and has its own RISC gauge. It will be less noticeable on the scale. Below the health bar. Frankly, RISC manages itself pretty well, and playing around with this mechanic delves into high-level gameplay areas.

Ultimately, Defense and Guts ratings are the most difficult characters to kill Nagoriyuki and play a much bigger role in making them one of the most difficult characters to play in Guilty Gear Tribe. The main lesson to learn about damage scaling is that when the health bar is low, the battle has just begun, so it’s time to click on those Roman cancellations and use the meter before it’s too late. That is.

Raul Velasquez

Raul is a lawyer and writer enthusiastic about games, technology, finance and language. He’s been in love with platformers since Super Mario World, but he’s always looking for the next indie game that will capture his heart, just like Nintendo and Bitcoin. Find him on Twitter @ Raul Tweet

Other works by Raul Velasquez

