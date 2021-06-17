Amazon joins Apple and Google by reducing app store cuts





Magnify / Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet running Amazon’s Fire OS.

Apparently, following the initiative of Apple and Google, Amazon has announced that it will slightly reduce revenue from apps developed by teams that make less than $ 1 million annually from apps on the Amazon Appstore. The same applies to developers who are brand new to the market.

Amazon’s new program, called the Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program, launched in the fourth quarter of this year, reducing Amazon’s savings from previously 30% app revenue. (Developers who earn more than $ 1 million a year will continue to pay the original fee.) Some deals are slightly worse than Apple and Google, while others are better.

Amazon’s new indie-friendly rate is 20 percent, as opposed to 15 percent for Apple and Google. Amazon is trying to offset this difference by giving developers 10% of App store revenue in the form of AWS credits. For certain developers using AWS, Amazon’s effective savings could mean 10% instead of 15% or 20%.

But for some, it’s more like giving a coupon to a developer when buying a service from Amazon, rather than actually putting more cash in your pocket. It leaves a small developer who isn’t spending a lot of money on Amazon’s services in worse deals than they get on the Apple and Google markets.

Like Apple’s program, unlike Google’s program, low rates are applied to developers only if they earn less than $ 1 million in total (in this case, the evaluated numbers are from the previous year). It is a numerical value). Beyond that threshold, developers will pay older, higher rates for all revenue. In contrast, Google has always made a small reduction in the first million of a particular year and applied a large reduction to revenues after $ 1 million without changing the amount taken from the first million. I will.

The Amazon Appstore primarily exists as an appstore for Amazon’s Android-based Fire OS software that runs on tablets. It is also offered as an alternative App Store for users of other Android-based operating systems.

All three companies face various forms of regulatory scrutiny, which could be a factor in Apple’s decision to reduce the fees applied to apps released by small developers on the Apple App Store. There is sex. Google followed the Google Play Marketplace shortly thereafter.

