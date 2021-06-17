Microsoft Flight Simulator-First Xbox Series X | S Gameplay and new features revealed.More world updates are teased





Microsoft has released the first real Xbox Series X | S gameplay in Microsoft Flight Simulator and new information about new features.

Published June 17, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended live stream, Microsoft released new information about the first real Xbox Series X | S gameplay and new features in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This segment was announced by Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. He not only introduced gameplay, but also explained how Microsoft and Asobo can run SIMs on the console.

Neumann also introduced the improvements made to the onboarding suite included in the simulator. This includes “land everywhere” features such as comprehensive flight attendants and the addition of skis and floats to some aircraft.

By the way, all of these will be added to the PC version as well.

We’ll also hear a little about the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick expansion. Neumann said he saw the F-18 and the aircraft carrier, but there may be other planes as well. He added that we intend to go “really fast” and are likely to suggest the introduction of afterburner and official support for supersonic flight.

We will also hear about future updates of the world. Just today I got an improvement on Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, but this year I have two more and next year I have six more.

Neumann concludes with the need to anticipate top gun: Maverick’s expansion and unforeseen events such as Sim.

You can see the full video segment below.

Speaking of additional content, keep in mind that a nifty gift is underway that will allow you to get one of 10 add-ons from the Orbxs lineup (for the PC version). You can find all the details here, but leaving the appropriate comments at the bottom of this post will serve as a valid entry.

Recently, we published a large interview with Neumann himself, who provided a lot of new information about Sim’s present and future.

For more information on the Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on, see recent reviews of Chong Kyung, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, and Berlin. Brandenburg Airport, CRJ 550/700, PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, F-15 Eagle, Paris City Pack, Greater Monkton Airports, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vanter Airport, Reggio Carabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. There is also a beta preview of Singapore Changi Airport.

If you want to know more about the game itself, you can read a review that explains everything you need to know about Asobo Studios games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam and will be released for the Xbox Series X ad Series S on July 27, 2021.

