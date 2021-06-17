Skybound Games Steam Next Fest Preview: Two Retro-style Hidden Jewels





The Walking Dead publisher Skybound Games has a nostalgic hidden gem with a free demo available only at this year’s Steam Next Fest.

The Steam Next Fest will be held again, with hundreds of demos for small games that will hit Steam in the near future. With the smallest team in the limelight for the first time, it’s time for more established publishers to set the stage for the next 12 months. All this was centered around the giant E32021.

Skybound Games fits the latter as a publisher trying to establish an identity beyond being the team that saved Telltale’s The Walking Dead from Digital Purgatory. Both show a lot of potential in the newly released demo, so two nostalgic upcoming indies from the company should help it a lot.

Skybound At Steam Next Fest: Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of Leviathanis, one of the first upcoming game trends to incorporate the old-fashioned cartoon feel of Cuphead, is an adventure of all ages developed by ManaVoid Entertainment with a variety of gameplay hooks. is. There is an aspect that Pokumonas Billy cheers up various monster friends and adds them to the team. Each combat scenario has some undertales as Billy talks to his enemies and tries to solve puzzles on how to reduce aggression. Blend a 2D character with a polygonal background and make it some fun. There is a cute hybrid art style to use at the moment of the platform. Above all, there is also a section of rhythm games where attacks occur.

There are many things to adopt, but none of the mechanisms are difficult to understand and are set up to offer a variety of variations for people with low attention. In fact, Rainbow Billyfeels aimed head-on at young sets in a way that is rarely seen in the indie market. Most developers who want a whimsical style try to keep in mind both young people and young people. Sweet adventures like Dropsy and the well-reviewed Wandersong employ the same hilarious personas as Rainbow Billy, with a focus on acceptance and friendship themes. The story of Leviathan’s curse instead involves restoring color to the world to avoid being described as a less capricious idea. It draws a clear line between the more boring adult world and the colorful childlike wonderland in a way that looks dull through the eyes of adults.

Still, it’s a welcome sight to see more games made for consoles and PCs for young players, making Rainbow Billy a great early game for adolescents who want to explore Steam’s vast library. Will be. If you can get more games and keep your expectations down, you’ll probably find something to enjoy here as well. RainbowBilly: The Curse of the Leviathan aims to be released on PC by the end of the year.

Skybound at Steam Next Fest: Big Con

Skybound’s other Steam Next Fest releases are also pretty child-friendly as long as the child is from the 90’s. BigConis is an adventure game by developer Mighty Yell that seems to be playing in cities and towns just off the screen. Nickelodeon commercial. In this wavy world, Ali is a high school student and spends her time outside business hours at a family video shop. Due to the difficult financial situation, it can all end. To save the VHS palace, she makes friends with Glyphter, skips Bandcamp, and takes a bus across the United States to pickpocket strangers.

When it comes to gameplay, Big Conis is a pure point-and-click adventure with hidden interactions, humorous dialogue, and useless items to pack into inventory. The writing hits the 90’s ditch as hard as the visuals, including some self-aware bits from the game characters who admit to participating in the demo. Stealing a mini-game can be a bit annoying (maybe that’s why you have the option to turn it off), but The Big Condefinitely captures the mood it wants. The very short story scene in the demo leaves great potential for the full game to be released on Steam and Xbox later this year.

With these two games and the recently released Before Your Eyes, the original output of Skybound Games and its partner developers is definitely paving the way for its own. While all of Skybound’s original games to date could fall into a wide range of adventure genres, the company is prepared to seize opportunities in different moods and gameplay styles. Over time, skybound games can rival the variety of other outputs on television and comics.

Big ConandRainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathanare will be released on PC later this year, and Big Con will also be released on the Xbox platform. Screen Rant has provided demo code for both games for the purpose of this preview.

