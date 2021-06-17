The new one lost in the random trailer flaunts its Gothic Burton-inspired story





Today, Electronic Arts and Zoink have released a new trailer for their next action-adventure game, Lost in Random, with a focus on the dark story. As you can see in the trailer below, we are taken to a random kingdom. There, the fate of all is tied to a mysterious roll of dice controlled by the Queen. When it’s time for Even’s sister Odd to roll the dice, she’s taken to the Queen. Curiously, he embarks on an adventure to save her sister with a perceptual dice named Dicey.

Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North writes Lost In Random. He is known for Adventure Time, Jughead, dinosaur comics, and the work of the invincible Lisgirl.

The trailer also lets you taste what to expect from its gameplay, which looks very combat-driven. You can see Even and Dycy confront some obstacles as they try to save Odd from the Queen. Visually, it seems to fit the pattern of Gothic fairy tales.

Lost in Random was revealed at last year’s EA Play showcase. Recently appeared at the Tribeca Game Festival. The specific release date hasn’t been decided yet, but it may reappear at this year’s EA Play Live on July 22nd.

Zoink is a Swedish video game development studio. Since 2010, he has produced many games such as Fe (EA also released), Flipping Death, Ghost Giant and many more.

Lost in Random will be available later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs via Origin and Steam. For more information on the game, please visit the official website.

