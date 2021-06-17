Back 4 Blood is always online at startup, and offline mode will come later





Turtle Rock Studios’ Back4 Blood requires an internet connection at all times, even for offline solo play. A studio looking for an offline mode solution.

Back4 Blood, the upcoming successor to Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming Left4 Dead spiritual, will always be online at launch and offline mode may appear later. In most cases, all the news and announcements surrounding Back 4 Blood were well received by the general public. For example, during E3 2021, fans were delighted to know that Back 4 Blood’s DLC would be available to everyone as long as one of the parties had it. Back 4 Blood’s hype trains are almost always unobstructed, but problems may have occurred.

Turtle Rock Studios’ former AAA title, Evolve, also had offline single-player capabilities, despite being a first-person, PvP-style title similar to Back 4 Blood. Obviously, Turtle Rock Studios has the know-how and technical ability to create offline modes. But that’s 2021, and the video game industry is different from 2015. Online-only multiplayer-centric games seem to be a step forward in large-scale games of this genre.

From the official Turtle Rock Studios Twitter page, we found that Back 4 Blood requires an internet connection at all times, even for offline solo play (provided by GameSpot). The question was first asked by Phoenix Ka1 on Twitter, and I noticed that the PlayStation Store has a Back 4 Blood that states that it needs online functionality. He said he is considering supporting offline play in the future.

We are looking at ways to support it offline in the future, but it will require an internet connection to play at startup.

— Adopted by Turtle Rock Studios (@TurtleRock) June 13, 2021

The response to this news was not positive, as evidenced by the many responses from prospective customers. According to one answer, Left 4 Dead, Turtle Rock’s previous zombie game, didn’t require an internet connection for solo play, so it doesn’t even need Back 4 Blood. Given the focus on Back 4 Blood’s new PvP mode and the release of last Left 4 Deadgame in 2009, it’s not entirely unprecedented for Turtle Rock Studios to change its approach to game design.

Fans may be dissatisfied with it, but Back 4 Blood is an online-only experience (at least at launch), but Turtle Rock Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive seems to be working on this idea entirely. Back4 Blood (reportedly) has been even more into this online side of the Xbox Game Pass since day one. Given the unwavering buzz surrounding Back 4 Blood, it’s clear over time whether this news will really make a difference. It will be released on October 12th.

Back 4 Blood will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on October 12, 2021.

Source: Turtle Rock Studios / Twitter, GameSpot

