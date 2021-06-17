The Next Pandemic Might Not Be so Restrictive

Most everyone would agree that one global pandemic is one too many for a lifetime. Unfortunately, there are no guarantees that we will not find ourselves facing another such situation at some point down the line. The one silver lining, if we do face this scenario, is that we will be better prepared. Due to advances in technology, future lockdowns might not feel quite so locked down.

The Lessons We Have Learned

The pandemic has taught us many lessons that we will carry forward with us. Hopefully, we can learn from the mistakes we made and do better the next time around. One of the many things that the pandemic did is to put further pressure on the world to find a solution for the environmental crisis we currently face.

The coronavirus pandemic has shed light on the fact that along with all the other issues our world faces due to climate change, there is an increased risk of the spread of disease associated with the harm we are causing the planet as well.

We have also learned many things about how to handle the outbreak of a contagion. These lessons should help us to minimize the spread of the next outbreak from the start. What we have learned should give us a much better chance of containing the disease rather than having it spread across the entire globe.

How the World Has Changed

Many of the changes that we had to make during the pandemic have begun to shift back to the way they were before. However, other changes are more permanent. Even some of the things that are reverting will not go all the way back to how they were before.

One of the biggest changes that will continue after the pandemic has ended is the way we work. Out of necessity, many employees began working from home during the pandemic. As a result, employers found that having their employees work from home came with lots of benefits.

One concern about switching to a remote work system was that employees would be less productive. While this was true in some instances, in other cases, employees were actually more productive.

At the same time, employers realized that by having the majority of their employees work from home, they no longer needed such large offices. The overhead costs they could cut by moving to a smaller office space were a large incentive to keep going with the new way of doing things.

By hiring remote workers, employers are also able to expand their hiring pool. The potential benefits of this new setup were far too great for many employers to ignore.

The pandemic also necessitated the rise in prominence of many technologies that can keep us together when we are apart. Video calling boomed during this period, as did online gaming, shared movie viewing experiences, and all other forms of technology that allow people to share moments from a distance.

Escaping to a Virtual Reality

With what we know, we can hopefully do a better job of minimizing the risk of a pandemic and limiting the spread should one occur. If another pandemic does befall us, due to the changes brought on by this pandemic, it won’t be quite as disruptive to our lives.

Even if we are unable to stop the next pandemic, and we face a similar situation to the one we have been in for the last year, there is one technology with the potential to make lockdowns far more bearable. The advances being made in virtual reality technology have us heading in a direction where four walls won’t be quite so confining.

Many amazing things are being done with virtual reality these days. Check out https://www.pandamr.com to see some incredible tools for hosting large virtual events. By the time we are hit with another pandemic, virtual reality systems may be commonplace in many households. Those who do not already have these products will likely be snatching them up quicker than face masks should this occur.

It is impossible to say how far the technology will have advanced if another global outbreak occurs. However, it is quite possible that it will be far enough along where we can still go out with friends, go to work, go to school, and go for a walk, all without leaving our homes. The physical world could go into a global lockdown, while a virtual world thrives without borders.