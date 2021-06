Researchers reveal how prehistoric cave artists illuminated their studios – ARTnews.com

Cave paintings of our distant ancestors have always been the subject of attraction, but the details of how this work was made are often ambiguous. The study of ancient lighting technology, first reported by CNN, took us one step closer to understanding how ancient artists worked.

Spanish archaeologists Angeles Medina Alkaid, Diego Galate, Inaki Inn Chaulbe, Jose L. Sanchidrian, Olivia Libero, Catherine Ferrier, Dolores Mesa, Jaime Peregna, Inaki Ribano are dark, where old stone artists are their studios. An experiment was conducted to clarify how the cave was illuminated. Canvas.

Based on evidence found in Paleolithic ruins in southwestern Europe, scientists recreate torches, fireplaces, and portable grease lamps to better understand the three main light sources used to work in caves. Did. Experiments have given us a better understanding of the characteristics of each source, such as what type of residue each different technique produced. This information should help scientists better identify which light source was used in archaeological records.

For the torches, scientists gathered dry juniper trees, green ivy to make torches and lamp cores. It ignited using a highly flammable birch bark. Scientists have collected animal fat from the bone marrow of cows and deer to replicate ancient oils. These were processed and used with pine fat. With a total of five torches, the research team created two stone grease lamps and one small fireplace. We then brought each into the cave and measured how the various lighting systems work in the humid environment of the cave.

Scientists have discovered that the limited airflow in the cave is blocking the fireplace. The torch was useful for exploration, but not for persistent work. Torch flames were often unpredictable and could produce more smoke than light. Grease lamps turned out to be the most stable light sources, but they limited what they could illuminate.

One mystery that the study did not touch on was the question of why these artists had ever worked in the cave.

“They should have been able to paint just at the entrance to the cave,” one of the scientists, Diego Galate, told CNN. “They wanted to do it in these tight spaces and go deep into the cave.”

