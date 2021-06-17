Innocence appears on PS5 with 4K UHD in July





Asobo Studio has announced that A Plague Tale: Innocence will be available on PlayStation 5 in July. One of the enhancements you get in this game is 4K UHD. Rumors are beginning to spread that this latest version of the game will continue to be part of the PlayStation Plus instant game collection this month.

The enhanced PS5 version of the title comes with support for 4K UHD, 60 FPS, and 3D audio. Rumors of a new generation version of the game were already widespread before the launch of E3, and many were surprised that the game wasn’t announced throughout the week.Alongside the official announcement, Asobo has released a trailer showing an expanded version

Not only did it leak the existence of the PS5 version of APlague Tale: Innocence, but it also suggested that Reddit user Practical Brush 12 will be part of the PlayStation Plus instant game collection in July. It will take a few more weeks to see if this rumor is true, but it fits Sony’s promise to continue adding the first day release to the program. So far, players have benefited from the releases of Destruction AllStars, Maquette, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Wreckfest (PS5), Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Edition.

Another reason to make the rumors credible is that Practical Brush 12 also revealed the existence of A Plague Tale: Requiem, a sequel to Innocence. As he predicted, the game will be available on the E32021’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, and will appear on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day. Asobo later confirmed that the game was also heading for the PS5. The sequel is the story of Amicia and her brother Hugo, who are still being sought by Inquisition soldiers and must continue to fight the herd of rats as they are trying to survive on their own in the world.

[Source: Twitter]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos