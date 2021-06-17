FNAF Creator Announces Retirement in Controversy over Political Contributions





Freddie creator Scott Carson’s Five Nights has announced that he will retire from video games to focus on his family, promising that the series will continue under new leadership. He has also moved away from game development in criticism of his political contributions to the Republicans.

“I have a blessed, fulfilling and prosperous career,” Cawthon wrote in an update on his website. “I was shown great kindness and in return I tried to show great kindness. I tried to make some good games (let me continue the discussion), and probably the most creative and talented. I witnessed the creation of human beings. A fan base on earth. “

Now in his mid-40s, Cawthon says he is eager to return to some of the life he was able to pursue before FNAF was so successful. “I miss making games for kids, I miss making games just for fun, and I miss making RPGs even if they stink,” he said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that I’m retired. Last week I received a lot of love and support from the LGBTQ community. The kindness I showed was unrealistic.”

Cawthon also emphasized that the FNAF series will continue, but someone else will eventually take over. “The one I chose, and the one I trust,” he said. “We have to wait for how everything is done, but someday an announcement will be made.”

Cawthon currently has six children, and he plans to retire with a focus on his family.

“They are my whole world and my whole universe,” he said of his children. “I want to pay attention to them, focus on protection and spend time making things for them,” he said. “I just ask the fan base to respect my decisions. It’s not the ability it used to be, it’s still there. It’s a career, great people I’ve met, and great blessings. I was able to know. Thank you. “

The FNAF movie is currently in production at Get Out Studio Blumhouse. The latest FNAF game is Security Breach, which will be available on the PlayStation later this year.

Recently, it was discovered that Corson donated to many Republicans and also to Donald Trump. He gave a long response to Reddit, saying he thought Trump was a good candidate to help improve the economy, even if he didn’t hold the top spot on other issues, such as working in the LGBTQ space.

“I supported President Trump because he felt he was the perfect person to support a strong economy and confront many foreign American enemies,” Corson said. “I have something to say directly to the LGBT community, and even if there are candidates who make bigger promises, I think their stance on other issues will do far more harm to those communities than good. I believed. “

“I’m a Republican. I’m a Christian. I’m a professional life. I believe in God. I also believe in equality, science, and common sense. As some may say. , All it’s the usual way, not an apology or a promise of change.

“If I cancel, I’ll cancel. I won’t do this for money anymore. I’ll do it because I’m enjoying it. People are doing more harm than I am now If you think you are, maybe it’s better for me to cancel and retire. Accept it. I have a fulfilling career. Plus, most of what people can rob you of It wasn’t very valuable in the first place. “

