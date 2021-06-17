Windows 10 meets Mac OS





After hours of tweaking the (now notorious) Windows 11 leak, I came to a surprising conclusion. It feels very similar to MacOS. Ask me now: At least in this early version we’re looking at, Windows 11 is basically a tidy version of Windows 10. It has some optimizations that we expected to see on Windows 10 X. Having actually experienced it, I’m getting some serious Mac mood.

The most obvious difference is the new centralized taskbar. It works the same as Windows 95 and above,[スタート]It has a menu button, active apps, and selected shortcuts. But now I have all the icons and I can’t find the option to display the window label on the taskbar. This is what Microsoft has been trying to push for years, but as a native Windows user, I’ve always rejected it. Before clicking the taskbar icon, it’s a good idea to know exactly what your app or window is holding.

But after a few hours, I got used to implementing Windows 11. In fact, Windows 7, 8, and 10 only enforce the default way of handling the taskbar. As before, hover over the app icon to see the open window. With its centralized look, everything looks like a Mac OS dock. The MacOS Dock has always focused on app icons. It’s a small change, but coupled with removing the taskbar label altogether, it helps a lot to make the interface look neat.

If you’re a Windows enthusiast, don’t worry. You can also push the taskbar to the left side of the screen. Personally, however, I delve into the default central approach. If you have only a few apps open, you can balance the visuals. It’s easier to press the app shortcut without dragging the mouse to the bottom left of the screen.

The Windows 11 leak also shows an improved Start menu, which must be controversial. By default, you’ll see a collection of fixed app shortcuts and some recommendations. To see the rest of the Start menu[すべてのアプリ]You need to press the button. There are options to show the most recently added and most used apps, but they look like holdovers from Windows 10 and the contents of the new Start menu haven’t changed yet.

Windows fans can ridicule changes to the Start menu. After all, one of the big selling points of Windows 10 is that it returned its features to its former glory after Windows 8 failed to sell in the full-screen Start menu. But in reality, the implementation of Windows 11 may make more sense than it is today. Like the new taskbar, it’s all about reducing confusion. Scrolling through the Windows 10 Start menu is rare, so having a large collection of fixed apps makes it easier to navigate. And even if you’re really in a hurry, you can quickly search for apps by simply pressing the Windows key and starting typing. Microsoft is entertaining us in a world where we don’t have to tinker with the entire Start menu.

Microsoft has also added an ingenious way to snap windows without dragging them at all. Now when you hover over the maximize icon in the title bar, you’ll see a dropdown of where you might snap. Just press the one you want to put the window in place. Maybe I’m too many Windows geeks, but I think this feature alone will radically change the way I work. I hate manually resizing Windows and have always noticed that the auto-snap feature is a bit clunky.

To be honest, this is a big leap over Mac OS. Despite all of its designs thriving, I’ve always found Mac window management to be completely chaotic. Normally, I relied on Apple’s publishing features to move all windows. Without it, using a Mac is just a pain.

In addition to updating the taskbar, start menu, and app snaps, there are some visual updates that update Windows 11. The corners of the window are slightly rounded and the icons have been updated throughout the OS. There’s also a new startup chime and a few other different system sounds, but nothing really feels like a change. Still, it’s great to see the new Xbox app, which gives you direct access to all of Game Pass and regular Xbox social features. Widgets are back, but historically they haven’t been very useful on Windows. We are still waiting for other major changes, such as the rumored renewal of the Microsoft Store.

So far, Windows 11 feels like a big update to Windows 10. I was able to upgrade my existing Windows 10 installation without any problems and all my existing apps worked fine. But remember that you’re seeing an early leak in the OS. This is just part of the incomplete build, as Im has heard. More features should appear in the future. But if Microsoft sticks to the basic idea of ​​organizing and making Windows easier to use, at least Windows 11 won’t be another Windows 8.

