Spotify Acquires Podz, Podcast Discovery Platform – TechCrunch





Podcasts are all the rage, but finding podcasts is a challenge. Today, Spotify announced the acquisition of Podz, a startup trying to solve the podcast discovery problem.

“At Spotify, we’re investing in building and extending the world’s best (and most personalized) podcast discovery experience,” the company said. “We believe Podz technology complements and accelerates Spotifys-focused efforts to accelerate discovery, deliver the right content to listeners at the right time, and accelerate the growth of categories around the world. “

Podcasts are typically 30 minutes or longer in length, so listening to podcast episodes and watching new shows isn’t as easy as trying out a new artist’s song. So Podz developed what was called the “First Audio News Feed” and provided users with 60-second clips of various shows. Podcasters often use apps such as Headliner to create clips to promote on their social media accounts. Podz follows the same idea. But instead of podcasters manually choosing how to promote the show, Podz consults with journalists and audio editors to select clips using a machine learning model trained with over 100,000 hours of audio. ..

Prior to Spotify’s acquisition, Podz raised $ 2.5 million in pre-seed funding from M13, Canaan Partners, Charge Ventures and Humbition. Celebrities such as Katie Couric and Paris Hilton have also invested.

“Already, the average podcast listener subscribes to seven podcasts, but Podz follows almost 30,” M13 general partner Latif Peracha told TechCrunch in February by email. “Early signals are optimistic that the team will be able to build innovative products in this category.

The acquisition is yet another sign of Spotify’s ambition to hunt down the podcasting market, and audio entertainment in general debuted its live audio clubhouse rival Greenroom yesterday. And when it comes to driving revenue from podcast subscriptions, Spotify and Apple are struggling. In April, Apple announced an extension to podcast subscriptions, and the following week, Spotify made fun of it in February before launching a subscription platform. Apple said it would account for 30% of podcast revenue in the first year and drop to 15% in the second year. On the other hand, Spotify’s program will not be cut by creators until it takes 5% in 2023.

Podcast authors can quickly determine that it’s more beneficial to give up 5% of subscription revenue than 30%, but listeners are likely to flock to apps that provide the best user experience. Problems can arise when your investment in Spotify’s discovery pays off. Because of Apple’s long-standing advantage in podcasting media.

