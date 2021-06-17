Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform, As the War with Apple Intensifies





Spotify announced on Thursday the acquisition of Podz, a podcast discovery service. This allows content creators to more effectively promote their show with audio clips selected by a special algorithm.

This purchase is Spotify’s latest step in creating a feature-rich podcasting experience that beats the industry’s existing Apple. Like music, Spotify is trying to upgrade its products with a focus on content discovery that Podz can help, TechCrunch reports.

“At Spotify, we’re investing in building and extending the world’s best (and most personalized) podcast discovery experience,” Spotify said in a statement. “We believe Podz’s technology complements and accelerates Spotify’s focused efforts to accelerate discovery, deliver the right content to listeners at the right time, and accelerate the growth of categories around the world.”

Content creators who are currently considering promoting podcasts typically clip sound bites and share them on social media and other platforms. Using existing tools, podcasters can manually select and share audio snippets, while Podz automates the process.

With the obsolete app, Podz consulted with journalists and audio editors to present users with a feed of audio clips taken from podcasts using a machine learning model trained with over 100,000 hours of audio. The report states. At Spotify, these clips “provide users with the opportunity to preview important moments in podcast episodes and encourage them to find and listen to new podcasts,” the company said in a press release.

Spotify plans to integrate Podz technology into its entire collection of 2.6 million podcasts by the end of 2021.

This move happens days after Apple switches on the paid subscription feature of native podcast apps. The Podcast subscription, announced in April, allows podcasters to charge listeners to access exclusive content directly through Apple’s platform. Initially arrived in May, the release of the subscription option was postponed for unknown reasons.

This week, Facebook, alongside Apple and Spotify, announced plans to step into the podcasting battle by offering its own platform on June 22nd.

