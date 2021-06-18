Galaxy Z Fold 25G is no longer available for purchase





The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has proven to be an attractive device, resolving the durability issues that plagued the first generation. However, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is currently not available for purchase, so anyone looking to buy a new one is out of luck. It was discovered by 9To5Google.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not available on Samsung website

If you go to the Samsung site and search for Galaxy Z Fold2, you will find a dead end. You will see a white screen with the text “Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com, see additional options for the Galaxy family.”

This is strange because Samsung did not show any signs of pulling on this device. The company also doesn’t provide information on why the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no longer available. At this time, Samsung doesn’t seem to be answering the questions in the publication.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a really good device

The original Galaxy Z Fold was a big PR nightmare for Samsung and was packed with many vulnerabilities when it came to displays. Dust and dirt particles pass under the display and cause havoc inside, ruining people into an unusable screen. This issue also affected Huawei’s first generation MateX.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is an improvement over the first generation in that respect. The screen was much more protected and durable. Samsung introduced a brush under the display to wipe out the annoying particles that were trying to break in. And because the display uses ultra-thin glass, it’s less scratchy than the original Galaxy Z Fold’s plastic display.

The improvements go beyond the durability of foldable displays. The external display was larger than the first generation. This makes it convenient not only as a tablet but also as an actual phone. Inside, the large notch that cuts into the screen has been reduced to a small punchhole, similar to what decorates other Galaxy phones.

The main issues that prevented the first Galaxy Z Fold were resolved in the second generation. That’s why it’s confusing that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn’t available. Not only that, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 hasn’t been released yet. So, at this point, the second generation is the only source of revenue for the series.

The next Galaxy Folding is on their way

Rumors and leaks pointing to the next foldable duo on the Galaxy phone have been rampant lately. The release date for the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold phones may be August. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Flip3’s external display is large and (relatively) fairly inexpensive. With these devices on the market, we hope that foldable phone technology will take it further on the road to mainstream.

