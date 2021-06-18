Google’s dedicated assistant app has been installed 500 million times on the Play Store





If you need to send text messages while driving or set a timer while cooking, you know how the Google Assistant can help. It’s just as essential as any other tool on your phone, and it’s built into the standard Google app, so you can be sure it’s on every Android device. Of course, Google offers its own assistant shortcut app on the Play Store, which isn’t required, but it’s certainly popular. Less than a year after the last milestone, the assistant achieved 500 million installations on the Play Store.

This is a surprisingly large increase in apps. This is effectively just a way to put your assistant on the app drawer or home screen. There are certainly uses for installing such shortcut apps, but they are pre-installed only on certain phones.

In honor of that, Google has placed a short statement at the bottom of the Play Store description to make it clear that the app isn’t needed if you’re making a phone call with an assistant built in. Of course, the notifications are buried in myriad examples of how the app can give directions, play your favorite songs, simplify your life, and make breakfast, so most users see it. It seems unlikely that it was done.

But hey, there are several reasons to have this version of the assistant on your phone. It would be nice to have a quick shortcut to a voice command that is not a complete Google search bar. As I pointed out last year, you have easy access to the assistant settings.

Whatever the reason, people really love this dedicated app. If you are interested in joining this elite club of 500 million other users, please visit the Play Store using the link below or download the latest APK from APKMirror.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos