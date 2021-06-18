IPhone 12 dominates the 5G market despite Apple’s delay in entry – BGR





When the first 5G phones went on sale in early 2019, iPhone 11 rumors had already said that Apple wouldn’t release 5G phones with everyone else. There was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would fall behind the market, as Apple had previously spent time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020, and Apple finally announced the first 5G iPhone in October.

Apple has a 5G chip on all four iPhone 12 models, and the iPhone 12 series sold better than any of its competitors. The latest report highlighting the strong sales of the iPhone 12 focuses specifically on 5G devices. This is the market that Apple has dominated since the first iPhone 12 model was launched in late October 2020.

Strategy Analytics releases new research note revealing that Apple sold 52.2 million iPhone 12 units in the fourth quarter of this year, surpassing all other smartphone vendors that have already launched 5G-enabled devices Did. That’s nearly 41% of the 5G market for three months. Apple had only about two months of sales of the iPhone 12 in the December 2020 quarter.

This figure seems to dispel the idea that Android vendors who adopted 5G early had a big advantage over Apple and had to provide 5G support to the iPhone in order for Apple to compete. is. The 4G-only iPhone 11 outperformed its competitors in 2020, even though most had 5G connectivity.

Strategy Analytics forecasts global 5G smartphone shipments to reach 624 million in 2021, a significant increase from 269 million in 2020. Apple’s 52.2 million 5G iPhone sales in 2020 earned about 20% of all 5G phones sold last year, despite the announcement of the iPhone 12. Only in mid-October.

The Strategy Analytics report shows that Apple’s major rivals are catching up with the first quarter of 2021 and are showing a healthy increase compared to the previous quarter at the expense of the iPhone 12 series.

Strategy Analytics Ville-Petteri Ukonaho’s Associate Director said in a statement, “Samsung was the world’s fastest-growing 5G smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2021, jumping 79% of QoQ to 17 million units. We have shipped it. ” “Samsung is working well with new 5G models such as the Galaxy S21 5G, S21 ultra 5G, S21 + 5G in South Korea, North Korea, and parts of Europe. Vivo will be 2 in the first quarter of 2021. The second fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor, driven by iQOO U35G and U75G smartphones, shipped 19 million units, up 62% from QoQ. Vivo’s 5G smartphones are based in China and Europe. OPPO QoQ increased 55% and Xiaomi increased 41% in QoQ, both due to strong domestic sales in China, while Apple is new in the holiday season in the fourth quarter of 2020. After the 5G iPhone became very popular as a gift, we lowered QoQ by 23%. “

However, the iPhone 12 series still outperformed 5G sales in the first quarter of 2021, with 40.4 million units sold during the period. That’s nearly 30% of 5G mobile phone sales in the first quarter. Earlier estimates show that Apple accounted for most of the profits in the smartphone business in the first quarter, with various iPhone 12 models outperforming sales.

