Resident Evil Village: 5 Possibilities of DLC





During Capcom’s E3 presentation, the company revealed that Resident Evil Village DLC is under development. The concept of extension is as follows:

At the presentation of E3 2021, Capcom announced that DLC is under development for Resident Evil Village. This is new content in demand from fans. As such, the news naturally pleased many in the gaming community, and fans wondered exactly what this new DLC would bring.

Capcom could undoubtedly surprise the industry with an extended concept entirely from the left fielder. However, there are some possibilities that seem very likely. Here are five of the most talked-about realistic and interesting possibilities in Village’s DLC release.

Cooperative mercenary mode

The return of the mercenaries was celebrated by fans when it was announced that they would be included in the village. This version of the game mode is fun, but not without problems. One clear possibility is that the title DLC includes some form of mercenary mode that boasts features that many fans demand, including co-op. Is possible.

Cooperative mercenaries are one of the most beloved features of Resident Evil 5, even the most malicious Resident Evil 6. Adding this feature to Village will definitely extend the life of the game and increase fan favors. In addition, this update may add additional maps and weapons, as well as a more traditional mercenary experience. However, many fans want this co-op mode to arrive as a free DLC update for the main game, rather than paying privileges.

A stand-alone experience like a forbidden video

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has received the Banned Footage add-on as part of its DLC service. The banned footage pack contained a standalone experience, mini-games, and other small content grouped into two different packs. These releases included really memorable gameplay slices, such as bedroom DLC. In the bedroom DLC, every time the dreaded Marguerite Baker returns, you have to explore the room, making it look pristine.

The village was very well treated with banned footage, providing vertical slices of the territories of various lords, and even allowing players to control them. This format also allows for a more intense and elaborately crafted horror section. Perhaps a series of hallucinatory-based challenges that resemble the little story of the disturbing Haus Benevientoa, following one of Heisenberg’s experiments attempting to escape from the Heisenberg factory.

Prequel story the day before

When Ethan Winters arrives at the prestigious village at the beginning of the game, the few remaining residents are hiding desperately trying to overcome the dangers lurking outside. The collapse of the village has already taken place and players can see the wreckage of the past. A thicker add-on to the game could be the storyline of the first part, which details exactly how the village collapsed.

It will be a fascinating experience to see the dilapidated haunted areas and prosperous communities of the villages that players are familiar with. The day before, Tan is more likely to follow characters that only appear in main games such as Louisa and Elena for a short time, and will further flesh out characters that didn’t have much time to shine.

Side story focused on Chris Redfield

Chris Redfield sporadically appears throughout the village story with his Hound Wolf squad. It was finally revealed that Chris and his team were hunting Miranda in search of Rose while trying to lock Ethan in the dark. A side story where the player controls Chris and explores exactly what the Hound Wolf squad was doing during the game’s event, reusing assets while telling a unique story that gives the player a new perspective on the main. A great way to plot.

Some people may prefer to follow up on the end of the game as Chris is aiming for BSAA, but this is much more likely to be followed up in Resident Evil 9, which is already under development. As with the rest of his team, without compromising Capcom’s vision for the sequel.

Rose’s future

The village’s post-credit scene now depicts an adult Rose visiting his father’s grave. Rose appears to have been trained by Chris Redfield and works in some form of anti-bioterrorism organization. Follow-up of this bullying is easy and very likely Capcom will do it in the future. This plot could be continued through DLC as opposed to Resident Evil 9, as Capcom is too old for other iconic characters and is unlikely to have such a long skip. There is.

The exact route that Rose’s arc follows is in the air. This DLC takes a more action-oriented direction that introduces some of Rose’s huge mold power, and also focuses on horror when players follow rookie Rose who still can’t deal with the BOW threat. You can also adopt the experience. This direction is full of possibilities and remains perhaps the most likely direction for Village’s DLC.

