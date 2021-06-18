E3’s Best Games: CNET Favorites from 2021 Virtual Show





The Elden Ring was one of the highlights of E3.

FromSoftware

Metroid. Elden Ring. Forza. Zelda. Avatar. Wario! The first all-virtual E3 was wrapped and there were lots of big announcements and announcements. Yes, the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles are still hard to find, but for those who could get it, the benefits are better than ever-and the owners of the Nintendo Switch too. I am looking forward to it.

The major festival began on Thursday at the Summer Game Fest, where Elden Ring was unveiled, and ended on Tuesday at Nintendo Direct. Meanwhile, I was able to catch a glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. But many will make 2021 a much more exciting game year than you might think.

This is CNET’s favorite game from E3.

Metroid dread

Editorial Director, Mark Celels

The E3 surprise has lived the longest in my memory, and Nintendo’s Metroid Dread announcement checks every box.

It revives the poorly serviced series I’m crazy about. I was really surprised. We wanted Metroid Prime 4 to appear in our dreams, but no one thought that Nintendo might be developing another Metroid game.

And there is its release date: October 2021! It’s very close. It reminds us of E3 when Nintendo surprised everyone with A Link Between Worlds, a brand new Zelda featuring the aesthetic of the early 90’s, the Super Nintendo. The game dominates and seems to dominate everything I’ve seen about Metroid dreads. Like A Link Between Worlds, it captures nostalgia, but seems determined to break the boundaries of tradition and move forward.

It retains the Metroid atmosphere (unique and smooth movement), but also has enough courage to seamlessly switch from 2D to 3D to try out new high concepts. It seems to have a lot in common with another game, Shadow Complex, which was heavily influenced by Super Metroid. That’s good.

Developer Mercury Steam Entertainment also created the dramatically underrated Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017. This prepares you for the daunting task of creating a game like Metroid Dread. I can’t wait.

Psycho Notes 2

Ashley Esqueda, Senior Video Producer

You see, we endorsed the literally second Psychonauts 2 announced as a crowdfunding initiative in late 2015. This is not a typo. I’ve been patiently waiting for a sequel to my favorite game, and now, almost six years after Tim Schaefer announced it at the Game Awards, it’s almost here.

The Raz and Psychonauts gangs are all back, and they never looked good. The acquisition of Double Fine by Microsoft seems to give the development team time (and money) to create the game without major compromises. The trailer dropped during the Xbox / Bethesda game showcase is the same weird whim that made the original a cult classic.

If you’re a fan of psychonautics, you’re already a hype. If you didn’t have the joy of joining with the best psychic agents in your business, get ready for a large injection of platform joy. August cannot come soon!

Outer World 2

Daniel Van Boom, News Editor

The trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 fascinated me. Don’t get me wrong. You would have played the game anyway. The original alternate history folklore was very mine and it was a fascinating game. But that sequel trailer-gets through the video game marketing metaphor and seems leaning towards the fact that the game is in the early stages of development, as evidenced by the lack of a release window-I think it’s outer. Hope to take the world formula and make it more eccentric and different.

And if you have one thing you need for a video game, it’s different.

Stalker 2

Dan Ackerman, Senior Managing Editor

Maybe it’s because I’ve been to E3 shows many times since 1999 (yes, Moonbase Alpha went out of Earth’s orbit that same year), but this all-virtual show is very gameplay-friendly. I felt light. I’ve seen a lot of pre-rendered trailer footage with lots of painfully vague narration, but much less how the actual game looks and is played. In that face-to-face incarnation, at least some big games would have been playable, even for a limited audience.

That said, I’m obsessed with bold visual styles that don’t feel like reusing the same playbooks as anyone else. Instead, a pixel art adventure / platformer set up in the 1980s scratched the itch for me.

I’ve already forgotten that The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3, but thanks to CNET colleague Dan Van Boom for reminding me to jump to the top of my list. I will. The original was an underrated classic of great writing and design, and it was one of the pandemic games I returned for dozens of hours extra.

Nod to Stalker 2 for a big-budget action game. It’s actually the fourth game in the series. I love the dark themes, multi-endings and mysterious atmosphere of the series. But more than that, it shares an unavoidable relationship with the amazing 1979 Russian film of the same name (which itself is based on the 1972 Russian novel Roadside Picnic). Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, the same man who directed Solaris, the stalker explores a mysterious, radiation-filled landscape in search of a powerful secret at its heart. I love that games and movies share some core themes and give this great depth lurking beneath the surface, despite the feeling of being very different.

Elden Ring

Oscar Gonzales, Staff Reporter

There was something strange about seeing the Elden Ring. It’s been years since there were good footage of the game and lots of events I wanted to hear about it. Then there was the kick-off of the Summer Game Fest.

As a fan of FromSoftware games, I was trying to get every detail of the video. From the way the protagonist traveled in battle, called Turnished, to the summonable spirit horses that can shoot mountains, the trailer deliberately contains subtle hints that fans can analyze.

It’s also amazing to see Soulsborne games in an open world. In previous titles, players were trekking through vast lands, but everything is limited. FromSoftware seems to provide the experience fans have been waiting for by allowing players to lock us across wallless landscapes.

And finally, from the enemy to the story, you can feel the essence of George RR Martin oozing out of it. There is a story about a lord and a king whose dozens of tampered bosses have an ominous and disturbing look. This may be a game that finally puts FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki in the upper ranks of video game creators.

Indie Minance

Jackson Ryan, Science Editor

All big AAA titles are the hottest from E3. Not surprisingly, Metroid will be available in October. Elden Ring has a big monster with a bell in its gut and looks incredible! Starfield is a fallout scroll of the universe and will dominate November 2022! However, Digital E3 helped significantly increase the airtime of unique indie titles that were overwhelmed by ReggieFils-Aime memes and Keanu cameos.

What I really like about the E32021 is that I’ve seen many indie developers legally publishing beautiful video games. The door of death looks just like my shit. It has the feel of Hades / Isometric Zelda and is about the crow, an important animal near my heart. Only one month after its release, the hype train left the station smoothly.

Next was Replaced, which appeared in the Xbox showcase, and I was totally surprised. Its pixel art neon dystopia is one of the most visually stunning games of the show. Lana’s planet is just behind it. Somerville’s public trailer introduced a world that I’m very excited to visit. Another dystopia / catastrophe type video game, but the trailer suggests it’s a bit deeper than “survive.” And then there’s Sable, a gorgeous open-world title inspired by the Breath of the Wild, with its own art style. It’s like a cartoon set in the Star Wars sand planet.

E3 is the window at its best. You can get a glimpse of the future. This year, that spirit was best portrayed by a captivating and ambitious indie title.

WarioWare: Put together

Scott Stein, editors in general

Let’s clarify here: The better Nintendo gets something weird. Nintendo sometimes immerses itself in the well of that weird game, but it’s hardly enough for my taste. Games like Rhythm Heaven and WarioWare are my favorites. I love surprises. I love unexpected things.

Nintendo’s new Switch-only WarioWare game is instant play for me. Because it looks like the quirky, fast-reflexing, short-minded one that makes me the happiest. There are no complex RPG stories or weapon trees to upgrade.

WarioWare: Get It Together also focuses on two players and seems to have a collaborative / competitive atmosphere that created games like Snipperclips and 1-2 Switch charming. Yes, I said 1-2Switch is attractive. Nintendo was working on something with a multiplayer launch title like that board game, even though its executions were mixed. I’m playing Switch games with my family and I’m anxious for a more instant and enjoyable experience. Warioware looks like it might be the game.

Are you expecting too much from Warioware? definitely. But the more weird games Nintendo sells on Switch, the more likely it is that at least some of them will be amazing. I would like to do more experiments than create some cleverly crafted and fully predictable studio pieces. Warioware, my body is ready.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Sean Keane, Staff Reporter

With the vague “2022” release window, this may be a while away, but I don’t really care. There is no doubt that the Breath of the Wild sequel will be another rich Zelda adventure that will last forever for me. The trailer looks like the link goes to Hyrule’s sky and floating islands (useful for the 2011 Skyward Sword to get a switch re-release next month) and can get new repulsive and warp hints. I can do it. Yes, please.

And I’m sure Metroid Dread will fill a few months of great waiting.

Red fall

Nicole Archer, Social Media Producer

A dark secret sleepy coastal town! Vampire cult! Hot people with psychokinesis and eerie crows! This game is like made for me. Of course, I’m well aware that the actual Refall game may not be fully compatible with the movie trailer masterpiece, but it looks incredibly promising. Please consider my expectations high. Charismatic, unique, nervous and talented. It’s like I haven’t seen it in a while. Dishonored 1 and 2 are part of my favorite game and Prey was a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to what Arkane Studios will do with Redfall.

