What’s the difference?Described usage





Hangouts is now Google Chat. It includes the Google Room, a tool that allows multiple groups to talk together. Here’s how to get started:

Chat and room are two ways for Google users to communicate quickly and conveniently with each other. Google Chat was originally part of Google Hangouts. This allowed users to chat, email, and make video calls all in one place. However, Google Hangouts will be phased out this year, so Google is offering Google Chat as an alternative option.

Google users have multiple options for communicating, including the messaging app, which recently introduced new features such as end-to-end encryption and the ability to send text over Wi-Fi. Or you have Google Voice for making phone calls and sending text messages on multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. Another option is Google Meet. This is Google’s video chat service, which allows users to customize the background, in addition to features such as light adjustment that automatically brightens the user’s screen as needed.

According to Google, chat provides users with the opportunity to have real-time conversations, either one-on-one or by creating group conversations. When multiple groups are involved, users can create rooms in a chat to have multiple conversations at once. For example, chat is a great tool for a group of friends planning to go out at night, but rooms are ideal for multiple different teams working together on a business project. Both features are part of the iOS and Android versions of the Gmail app and are also available in the web browser version. However, Chat also has its own app, which you can download from the App Store and Google Play.

Introduction to Google Chat & Room

To get started, users log in to Gmail[設定]You need to go to and make sure Google Chat is enabled. next,[すべての設定を表示],[チャットと会議]Click in the order of[オンオプション]Select,[変更を保存]Click. On your Android or iOS device, open the Gmail app and in the upper left corner[メニュー]After tapping[設定]Go to.Then the user[チャットと会議室を選択]Before you can select the check box on the tab, you need to select the account you want to use for Google Chat.

To send a message in Google Chat, open Gmail or the chat app and[チャット]Select the name of the recipient or group in[チャットの開始]Click and enter your name / email address.Then enter the message[送信]Just tap. To create a room in your web browser or smartphone, go to the Gmail app or open the chat app and[ルームの作成]Choose. Enter the name of the room, then add the names or email addresses of other participants. Using chat and creating rooms is quick and easy, providing Google users with yet another communication tool.

