PSVR2 gets rumored Holiday 2022 release date and OLED display





A report from Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source, points to the launch of Sony’s next-generation PSVR headset, Holiday 2022. According to the report, PSVR 2 could be the only next-generation VR headset that uses an OLED display instead of an LCD.

Following the PSVR2 spec report leaked last month, it claimed 4.1MP (2,000 2,040) resolution per eye, line-of-sight tracking, headmount haptics, and more, and this week there was a new report from Bloomberg, an unnamed “ People with knowledge of the problem “are quoted. The headset aims to boot in the Holiday 2022 window and states that it will use Samsung’s new OLED display.

Bloomberg has a decent track record in the accuracy of VR sources. Last year, the company correctly reported that Oculus would release a successor to Quest with a faster refresh rate, a new controller, and a smaller redesign that removes the fabric accents on the headset. Four months later, Quest 2 was announced.

As Bloomberg’s report points out, most of the latest VR headsets are migrating to LCD displays, but the next generation PSVR, like the first generation PSVR, will use Samsung OLED displays. May be used.

The first-generation consumer VR headsets HTC Vive, Oculus Rift CV1, and PSVRall have adopted the OLED display of choice because of their excellent contrast, rich colors, and extremely fast response times. This allowed these headsets to implement a display technology called low sustainability to sharpen. Reduces the image and perceived latency between head movements.

Second generation VR headsets are primarily OLEDs, thanks to the availability of so-called “fast switch” LCDs, which are capable of low sustainability and offer other benefits such as high resolution, low price, and reduced dirt and unevenness. Was switched to LCD.

PSVR OLED display | Photo courtesy of iFixit (BY-NC-SA)

Sony’s PS VR is the only first-generation VR headset that uses an OLED display with an RGB sub-pixel layout, and all other headsets use a pentile layout, which results in a higher screen door effect and higher resolution. It dropped slightly. It also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is ahead of its time compared to the 90Hz of other headsets.

It’s unclear if OLED-powered PSVR2s can maintain RGB sub-pixel placement or if the company’s next headset will exceed 120Hz. Since Samsung is the rumored display provider for PSVR2 (and the original PSVR display provider), it could result in what the display maker offers.

