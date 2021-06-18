Tamagotchi Smart is my childhood dream smartwatch





Are you ready to grow old? Tamagotchi will be 25 years old this year. And to commemorate this, NAMCO BANDAI will release a smartwatch version of our favorite virtual pet.

BANDAI NAMCO brings the technology it loves to the present day with “Tamagotchi Smart”, a new wearable Tamagotchi that imitates a smartwatch, to commemorate the age of virtual pets as a child to rent a rental car. I decided.

Each device comes with its own character to own and care for. BANDAI NAMCO also sells TamaSma physical DLC cards. This allows you to download additional dedicated characters for a small fee.

The device is physically similar to a smartwatch, but don’t expect this to be a replica of your dream tech Apple Watch. Tamagotchi Smart is a children’s toy, so its functionality is pretty basic, but what else do you expect? It’s literally Tamagotchi.

The main upgrade from previous models is the voice and touch controls implemented in the Smart, apart from the obvious wrist-worn advantage.

Now you can wake up your pet with voice commands and keep your pet with a physical touch. To be honest, this would be a heavenly blessing for all children who are not allowed to adopt dogs and are given Tamagotchi instead.

According to a frequently asked question, this technique only works on the basis of sound, so it doesn’t really understand a particular command, but at least it can wake up with a yell at Tamagotchi.

The device is technically a smartwatch, packed with features found on previous models, such as pedometers and watches. In addition, judging from the trailer, the device may also have the ability to play music, but this has not been confirmed.

Tamagotchi Smart will be released in Japan on November 23rd. An international release has not yet been announced, but judging from previous models, it is expected to be available in Australia sometime in 2022.

Gizmodo Australia is seeking comment from Namco Bandai.

