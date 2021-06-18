Facebook says AI can detect deepfake and identify its origin – BGR





Artificial intelligence (AI) can now teach computers to combine real images and videos to create “deepfake.” We’ve already seen some nasty deepfake — a video that seems to show a famous celebrity, and is actually a fake. The results of deepfake videos and photos can be harmless fun, like the image above, imagining what John Krasinski’s Captain America would look like. However, this technology allows an attacker to impersonate a politician and force him to say virtually anything, allowing malicious people to use deepfake to disseminate false information.

These deepfake can spread like wildfires on social media and do a lot of harm before they are exposed. The company’s AI researchers have devised a technology that does more than just detect deepfake, so Facebook could help. According to Facebook, AI can actually track the origin of deepfake by finding unique properties that may help identify the source of deepfake aimed at disseminating false information. That is.

Today’s top deal AirPods Pro has just sold out and is back in stock in 2021, Amazon’s lowest price!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Looking at Facebook at the forefront of the fight against deepfake is actually refreshing, as deepfake spreads primarily through Facebook social apps such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The company has partnered with Michigan State University to develop a technology that can detect whether a video or image is fake or genuine.

Facebook uses its own AI to look for clues that the image or video has been modified. The same technology can be used to identify commonalities between deepfake and create fingerprints that can identify the origin of malicious deepfake.

Our reverse engineering techniques rely on revealing the unique patterns behind the AI ​​model used to generate a single deepfake image. Start with image attribution and work on discovering the properties of the model used to generate the image. By generalizing image attribution to open-set recognition, we can infer more information about the generative model used to create deepfake beyond previously seen recognition. It was also possible to determine if a series of images originated from a single source by tracking the similarities between patterns in the Deepfake collection. This ability to detect deepfake generated from the same AI model helps reveal instances of collaborative disinformation and other malicious attacks initiated using deepfake.

While an attacker could try to hide a track when creating a deepfake for malicious purposes, Facebook’s AI gets a fingerprint element that could allow investigators to identify the source. There is a possibility.

Facebook likens algorithms to technology. This allows you to recognize car components based on the sound of the car, even if no one has ever heard it.

To better understand hyperparameters, think of a generative model as a type of car, and think of its hyperparameters as various specific engine components. Different cars look similar, but under the hood you can have very different engines with very different components. Our reverse engineering technique is like recognizing car components based on sound, even in new cars you’ve never heard of.

Facebook is still perfecting the technology to detect deepfake, but “this work allows researchers and practitioners to better investigate disinformation incidents tuned using deepfake for future research. Can open up new directions for us. ” A full Facebook blog on this issue can be found at this link.

Today’s Top Deal How are these hot new mini smart plugs from Amazon only $ 4.24 each? !!List Price: $ 21.96 Price: $ 16.97 Savings: $ 4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos