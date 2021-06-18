Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: BIG Update for PUBG Mobile India Fans on Code of Conduct





With the beta tester version of Battlegrounds Mobile India released Thursday (May 17th), PUBG Mobile India fans are eagerly awaiting the full release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There are many questions that players of battle royale games are asking for answers. The FAQ section of the official website has been updated to answer fan questions, but the developers have removed most of them from the support section.

Battlegrounds Mobile India uploaded and deleted the rules of conduct shortly after reporting that BGMI fans found a post titled “The Rules of Conduct for Battlegrounds Mobile India” on the game’s official website. However, the post from the news section was quickly deleted.

The exact content of this code of conduct is not yet known, but it will be re-released shortly on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website.

One Twitter user claimed that the statement at the end of the page stated that it was valid from June 17, 2021.

Hey buddies @RealMaxtern I opened the bgmi site, found this and started reading and sharing the story, but when I opened the tab this section disappeared and opened and scrolled, finally with the effective frm17-06-2021 Written. Is going. pic.twitter.com/yi1EbXUTaa

— Mr. Srav @ 118 (@ sravan94334268) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Crafton launched Battle Ground India Mobile, a rebranded Indian version of the Battle Royale game, for beta testers, on Thursday (June 17th).

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be pre-registered on the Google Play Store for beta testers. According to Google Play, players will opt out of beta testing and will be able to download the public version when it becomes available.

Download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android device.

Step 1: Users must use this link to participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India testing program.

Step 2: Once you become a tester, go to Google Play Options[ダウンロード]You need to tap the button.

Step 3: The user will be redirected to the game page on the Google Play store.

Step 4: Tap the “Install” button. The game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

With the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India released for testing, it’s very likely that the Battle Royale game will be released to all players on June 18, or tomorrow.

Battlegrounds Mobile India uses about 600MB on Android devices, but if you believe in experts, you actually need more space to run the game smoothly. Your phone must be Android 5.1 or a later version. This means that all new Android phones are supported. Your phone’s RAM should be at least 2GB. This is also what most mobile phones have. Smartphones running Android Go software do not support games due to RAM constraints. A good internet connection is also essential for a seamless experience.







