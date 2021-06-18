WatchOS 8 is coming soon.Here are all the expected Apple Watch upgrades:





Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Are you ready for some new features on your Apple Watch? WatchOS 8 played a major role in Apple’s WWDC 2021 event. The world-famous Apple Watch platform will undergo some interesting changes in the next software update. This will soon be available for checkout. Developers will first have access to the beta, and the general public will be able to download the upgrade later this year, perhaps in the fall.

Read more: Apple Watch SE vs. Series 6 vs. Series 3: How to choose?

The Breathe app is getting updates from new animations that help you think about specific things and focus on the “reflect” mode that improves your mindfulness. Reflect is available as a separate app, so you can use it as much as you like.

Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET

Sleep tracking fans track how many new breaths a minute breathes and look at trends over time to see what needs to be improved. The more you use this feature, the more likely Apple Health will display more information about your sleep habits, which may help prevent potential problems in the future.

Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET

Fitness workouts now include Tai Chi and Pilates workout modes, allowing you to track these activities more accurately. As with any other workout, select an option and continue until the workout is complete. All activity during that workout is shared with Apple Health.

Currently playing: Watch this: What’s new in WatchOS 8?

8:40

Popular fitness instructor Janet Jenkins has been added to Apple Fitness Plus with seven new workouts for all body types. With the addition of the new Artist Spotlight series, we continue to focus on musicians. These will be available in Apple Fitness Plus next month.

Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET

The new Portraits watch face focuses on the popular photo watch face and provides depth with animation when the watch crown is rotated. In addition to this, Apple Photos on the watch has been improved to give you more options and make it easier to find the photo you’re looking for from your wrist.

Messaging from the Apple Watch has also been improved, including a small gif reply for viewing, improved voice response, and more. Just like sending from your smartphone, you can also send photos from the updated Photos app with just two taps.

Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET

Apple Health also uses step-tracking data to evaluate what is called “walking stability.” This measurement shows how to check your gait and balance and monitor your overall step health with a single measurement.

The Apple Health app provides scores based on available data and makes recommendations for improved walking stability. This feature isn’t limited to your Apple Watch, but you can send additional information to this measurement if you’re already wearing it.

Screenshots by Apple / Russell Holly / CNET

Strongly rumored to be part of WatchOS 8 is the glucose monitoring that comes with the new glucose sensor on the new Apple Watch. The words were never shouted, but I could easily see the “blood sugar highlights” on this slide during the event, so when the next Apple Watch is ready for release, more about this feature. You can hear it.

The Apple Watch is a huge leap forward from its first launch in 2015, when it was first advertised as a luxury item with a $ 10,000 gold variation called the Apple Watch Edition. However, over the past few years, Apple has promoted the Watch as a health device, tracking the wearer’s steps and activity. Health-related features added by Apple, such as ECG heart monitor, gym device sync technology, and meditation app.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple Watch gets portrait face feature

3:17

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos