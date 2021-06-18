Google adds new listing options for business profiles such as services, bookings, streamlined catalog uploads, etc.





Google has several new streamlines to help improve your Google Business profile, including new service lists, booking options, and a simplified process for scanning product catalogs to maximize your discoveries within Google’s shopping tools. Announced options.

First, Google has added a new process for service-based companies to add new services directly from the list of searches and maps.

As explained by Google:

“If your business offers local services such as construction, car repair, hair styling, etc., search for[プロファイルの編集]You can use the menu to easily update the services you provide and, if applicable, the local area where you provide the services. In the care business, showcase your expertise in eyelash extensions, box blades, curly hair, hairstyles, dreadlocks, beard trim and more. “

Companies can now also enable online bookings directly from Google Search through Google’s booking partners. Signing up for a profile from one of the many supported platforms (listed here) will allow you to retrieve reservations from your search list, further streamlining your connection.

Restaurants can now add menu items to their search and map business profiles.

“Search[プロファイルの編集]From the menu, simply add and edit the entire menu or recommended dishes. These new entry points help food companies update their information and interact with their customers directly from the apps they’re already using. “

In the coming weeks, companies will also be able to add and update online ordering options directly from Google Search, according to Google.

This is important. This is because food orders on Google have increased by more than 230% since last year.

So, given the pandemic, that makes perfect sense, but more and more people are still looking for ordering options.

Google also offers businesses more options for creating posts directly from the search and list of maps.

This is another way to add context to your Google Business listings and provide updates related to the latest sales and events.

And finally, Google makes it easy to upload product catalogs by integrating with Pointy, which extracts inventory data directly from in-store barcode scanners.

Eligible retailers in the United States will be able to sign up for Pointy from Google. This makes it easy to record real-time product information through direct integration.

“Pointy saves you the trouble of manually entering product details. This can be especially difficult when selling many products. Scanning for products sold in stores puts them in your business profile. It will be added automatically and will allow potential customers to see what it is. It is currently in stock. Eligible retailers will get Pointy for free until September 30th. “

This is an important point for many e-commerce stores, where manual work is required to upload and keep the entire product catalog up-to-date, which can sometimes seem overwhelming. Pinterest has also added an improved catalog feed capture option to streamline this process. Google also aims to make it as easy as possible to merge online and store lists through Pointy.

Google also highlights the potential for this integration, noting that searches for in-stock people increased by more than 8,000% year-on-year.

With the rise of e-commerce, Google has made various improvements to its shop list, including a free list of products for search and integration with Shopify and WooCommerce to streamline the process. These new tools offer more connectivity options. This allows users to stay on Google for product searches and maintain their position as a primary destination for all types of detections.

You can take advantage of these new updates in your Google Business profile by logging into the Google account associated with your store or service and entering the name of your store or My Business in Google Search. You can also tap your profile picture and then your business profile on Google Maps.

