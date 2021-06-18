Meet 50 Mayor Challenge Cities





Bloomberg Philanthropies has announced 50 champion cities to participate in the final slate of the 2021 Global Mayor’s Challenge, an annual contest that awards millions of dollars to citizens’ innovation projects.

A complete list of cities can be found on the announcement page, stating that the organizers come from 29 countries across six continents. The actual pool of applicants is even more diverse, representing 631 cities in 99 countries. Bloomberg said in a statement that this year’s challenge will focus on enhancing the most important innovations created in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the pandemic has spurred a wave of large and perhaps unprecedented civil innovation around the world as cities act to quickly resolve a variety of pressing challenges. Given the nature of their work, governments have traditionally taken time to innovate, elected decision makers have little room for error, and years of procedure have slowed the pace of experimentation.

During COVID-19, many groups in the Civic Tech sector eagerly aspired to work with government partners, elected civil servants, and swiftly provided sufficient permits and funding for work from the private sector.

As the organizers of the Mayor’s Challenge point out, the ideas found in the submissions serve as a powerful snapshot of innovation priorities. Racial justice was of particular interest to American cities. This year, a total of 14 US cities were selected, including Akron, Ohio. Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; Durham, North Carolina; Lansing, Michigan; Long Beach, California; Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans; New Ark, NJ; Patterson, NJ; Phoenix; Rochester, NJ; San Jose, California.

Of the 50 cities announced, 15 will be awarded $ 1 million for the proposed innovation project. The ultimate goal is to spread the work to other cities around the world. Meanwhile, all 50 champion cities have access to innovation and data experts to support their work. (Zack acquaintance)

Philadelphia Launches Home Internet Evaluation Survey Philadelphia is conducting a new survey aimed at identifying resident digital access needs.

This project, called the Philadelphia Home Internet Assessment Survey, is a collaboration between the city and Wilco Electronic Systems to support the city’s ongoing digital equity strategy and efforts, especially in relation to the release of a request for proposal (RFP). Is formed for. At the end of 2020, by the City’s Department of Innovation Technology and the Philadelphia Mayor’s Fund.

In fact, Wilco was selected as a city partner through its RFP process. The study aims to provide accurate and timely data on the number of households currently not using the Internet in Philadelphia, and to rely on unreliable and low-bandwidth connections. is. Wilco has formed a team of Centri Tech, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and national broadband expert John Horrigan to help with that task.

In addition to numerical data, this study wants to learn more about the perceptions associated with Internet options available in Philadelphia, understanding access barriers, and how to best incorporate user experience into relevant digital equity solutions. I will. The survey responses will also be used in Philadelphia’s current digital equity program benchmarking service. This includes PHL ConnectED, which connects eligible families and school children to the Internet for free.

The survey will be conducted by telephone in six languages ​​to ensure a comprehensive and representative sample of Philadelphia’s inhabitants. (Zack acquaintance)

Ohio Highway Patrol Builds Inattentive Driving Dashboard The Ohio Highway Patrol (OSHP) has announced the creation of an inattentive driving dashboard.

The dashboard contains various data about inattentive driving, such as the number and severity of related crashes. Users can interact with the dashboard to filter the data and view information about a particular county. You can also watch the video on an interactive map of the soldiers involved in the enforcement of the breach.

Since 2016, more than 70,000 crashes have been caused by inattentive driving in Ohio, according to a dashboard announcement.

Dashboards are part of a set of internal and public dashboards dedicated to crash data, all of which are part of a project called Road Safety Statistics and Analysis in Ohio.

Ohio has been working to reduce the number of distracted driving instances through data and stricter enforcement as part of a greater effort to improve the state’s road safety.

You can find the dashboard online for more information or to see all the data available. (Julia Edinger)

Los Angeles is working to help young people affected by the digital divide Los Angeles County is launching a new initiative to empower young people and small businesses in the poorly serviced community affected by the digital divide. I am leading.

To that end, the county has partnered with many groups, including public, private, academic and community-based organizations, and in a press release this coalition of partners is rich in paving the way for personal and economic growth. It states that it provides programs and resources.

Organizers classify communities affected by the digital divide as communities where 20.1% to 100% of households do not have internet access. The new program is called the “Digital Divide Removal” and is free for people aged 12 to 24 who live in the affected communities.

Stakeholders can learn more about all of this on the Digital Divide Removal home page. (Zack acquaintance)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos