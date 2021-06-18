Waitrose renames the product after the customer points out “racial implications”





Supermarket giant Waitrose has been renamed one of its products because it has historically been used as a racist term.

The name “Kaffir Lime” was renamed after a customer pointed out its relevance to South African racial slurs.

Kaffir Lime Leaves will be relabeled as Makrut Lime Leaves.

A new package of dried lime leaves, popular in Southeast Asian cuisine, will be available in all shops and Waitrose.com by early next year.

Helena Dennis, Waitrose’s grocery trading manager, said: This renaming is an important step in listening to our customers and recognizing how important it is to educate ourselves about the language we use.

“Some of our customers may not know the meaning of this particular word, but it’s important for us not to offend those who shop with us. is.

It is these changes that ensure that we are moving forward. This requires industry-wide support and encourages other retailers to do the same to make a difference across a wide range of nations.

Waitrose has renamed Kafia Lime leaves due to customer concerns (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Botanically known as Citrushystrix, this fruit is native to Sri Lanka and is also found in Mauritius and Southeast Asia, including Thailand, known as Makult.

Waitrose said shelves labels, recipe cards, and name changes at cooking schools would explain what is still widely referred to in cookbooks and other literature as kafir lime leaves.

Scottish botanist HF MacMillan is believed to have introduced the fruit to the English-speaking world using the name Kaffir Lime in the late 1800s.

However, the term was used as an insult to blacks in apartheid, South Africa.

In 2018, a woman was imprisoned domestically for abusing a black police officer with the word.

Many chefs and food writers in the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States have opted to adopt the name McLut for their fruits instead.

