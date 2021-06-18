Freddy’s creator retires for 5 nights What happens to “security breaches”?





Scott Carson, creator of “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” has announced his retirement in response to a political donation controversy.

On his official website, ScottGames.com, Cawthon posted a long message to the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” fan base informing him of his decision. However, this announcement does not touch upon the recent controversy surrounding him.

According to IGN, Mr. Cowson found himself in the midst of a political donation debate after it was revealed that he had made donations to Republican candidates, including former US President Donald Trump.

In his statement, the creator of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” talked about how much he missed making a game for fun and for the six kids he wanted to focus on and spend time with. I chose to speak.

Cawthon went on to thank the loyal “Five Nights at Freddy’s” fan base and asked, “May my fan base respect my decisions.”

5 nights at Freddie’s: Background

(Photo: Nintendo official website)

“Five Nights at Freddy’s, also known as FNAF, began as the survival horror video game Cawthon released in 2014. In this game, players must act as guards and end the night while protecting themselves from the killer animatronic characters. Must come back to life at night.

The original game can be played on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS for mobile.

FNAF has since been multi-player with more video games such as Freddie Fuzzbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, the virtual reality game Five Nights at Freddie’s: Help Wanted, novels, anthology series, and even potential movie adaptations. It has grown into a media franchise.

What happens to my 5 nights at Freddy’s Now?

(Photo: PlayStation Store official web page)

With the announcement of Cawthon’s retirement, uncertainty is imminent in the successful franchise he has built. The author quickly dismissed speculation that the Five Nights in Freddy’s franchise had suddenly stopped. This is to reassure countless fans.

“Is this the end of FNAF? No,” Cawthon said, adding that he is still in a different position and that someone he trusts will run the franchise.

Despite the guarantee of his statement, the question is still being asked by the relevant “Freddy’s Five Nights” fan base. Specifically, fans are wondering if the expected “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach” has been cancelled.

If the game is canceled, you will be completely downer, especially after a delay has already occurred. The game was originally scheduled for release in early 2021, but has since been postponed to late 2021.

According to Sirius Gaming, the cause of the delay is more content being added to the game, and Cawthon wanted to spend more time and resources to make the game work. It was.

If “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach” is successful, the game can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and other platforms.

