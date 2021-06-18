Rocket Innovation Studio goes straight to the source of technical talent





The partnership between Rocket and the University of Windsor will introduce the coder to Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes.

Employment can be difficult for now, especially if you are looking for a coder. That’s why Rocket Innovation Studio, which addresses the technical needs of sister companies such as Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes, connects with computer science students before graduation.

Headquartered in downtown Windsor, Canada, it is located on the other side of the Detroit River from its parent Rocket Companies Inc. RocketInnovationStudio has partnered with the University of Windsor to introduce FinTech concepts to computer science students through a series of workshops.

In a statement, Ziad Kobti, director of the UWindsors School of Computer Science, said this was a special opportunity for our students. We have a connection with the fintech industry. Rocket Innovation Studio is looking for great talent and training students accordingly [the] Industry needs.

The workshop, which begins on June 18, is mandatory for U Windsor students enrolled in the Master of Applied Computing (MAC) program, but credits can also be earned by enrolling in other computer science majors.

UWindsor claims that a MAC program that specializes in artificial intelligence can place more than 94% of students in paid internships, and 100% will find employment after graduation.

Employers are expected to have 131,400 new openings for software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers each year over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers is projected to increase by 22% from 2019 to 2029, compared to 4% in all professions.

Jasen Sams, vice president of Rocket Innovation Studio, said UWindsor students will see hands-on examples of the concepts they are learning in the classroom and experience first-hand how technology can improve the consumer experience across North America. I did.

In October, Rocket Mortgage launched Rocket Pro Insights, a new technology platform for agents. This allows you to see the client’s loan progress, loan terms, and whether additional documentation is needed to close the loan. Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner said in a financial announcement on May 5 that more than 1,100 agents have registered with Rocket Pro Insight and are currently used by more than 45,000 agents.

According to Farner, Rocket Pro Insight is part of Rocket Mortgage’s significant investment in growing its purchase loan business. According to 2020 Mortgage Disclosure Law provisional data analyzed by iEmergent, Rocket was the largest refiner in the country last year, but was ranked fourth in terms of purchase loan volume.

Top 10 Mortgage Lenders by 2020 Refinancing Dollar Volume

Source: iEmergent analysis of preliminary data for the 2020 Mortgage Disclosure Act.

If mortgage rates rise as expected in the coming months and years, lenders can significantly reduce refinancing. Fannie Mae economists said in the latest forecast that mortgage refinancing will plummet to more than $ 1 trillion and $ 1.2 trillion next year.

Expected mortgage composition

The origins for 2021 and 2022 are projected. Source: Fannie Mae’s monthly housing forecast.

