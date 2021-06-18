Hope to upgrade Wear OS 3.0 has been shattered again by uncertainty





Google has taken smartwatch platform users on an adventure in recent weeks. It broke the promise that it could be the biggest update to Wear OS ever, but then chose to tolerate the update plan until later this year. The smartwatch maker didn’t solve the problem because it’s just as vague about updating an existing smartwatch to what is now unofficially called Wear OS 3.0. Qualcomm sought to resolve the question of whether the Snapdragon Wear chipset could perform this upgraded experience. Still, Google itself may have poured some cold water into it again, by implying that it may not be.

As Google itself says, the situation isn’t exactly clear, even at the technical level. As with Android, the development of the Wear OS platform involves many layers and stakeholders, one of which can cause stagnation. In other words, it’s too early for either Qualcomm or the manufacturer to make a promise that they may not be able to keep.

Qualcomm argues that the 2018 Snapdragon Wear 3100 can, of course, support all the features that WearOS 3.0 may have. However, reviews of smartwatches using this processor haven’t seen it favorably, and the question remains whether it can handle heavier loads. Google seems to think the same way.

In response to XDA’s report on Qualcomm’s statement, Google states that it has not confirmed eligibility or timeline for updating existing Wear OS smartwatches. He also states that user experience is a top priority and we want to optimize this user experience.

Of course, Google won’t throw its partner Qualcomm under the bus. However, if you read the line spacing, you may be considering a more powerful and modern chipset such as the Snapdragon 4100 or 4100+. So far, there are only two smartwatches using these processors, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 and the new TicWatch E3, which is a terrible shame without upgrading to Wear OS 3.0.

However, even if Google and Qualcomm give a green light to Wear OS 3.0 on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 device, the ball remains in OEM court. Upgrading these devices is not an easy task, especially for smartwatch makers who are new to such a process. Unfortunately, you are more likely to abandon your old device and install Wear OS 3.0 on the next device instead.

