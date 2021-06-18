OnePlus OxygenOS will not disappear despite the merger of OPPO





This week may have been an inspiring roller coaster ride for OnePlus fans. The company debuted the OnePlus Nord CE 5G as expected, but failed to ask the OnePlus 7 owners about their experience with non-existent features. Then, surprisingly, before announcing a kind of merger with his brother and rival OPPO, he announced the OnePlus Nord N2005G. The latter event may have raised a lot of concerns and questions among OnePlus fans, but the company has resolved at least one question and told international OnePlus users to stick to OxygenOS, at least for the foreseeable future. I am relieved.

When Pete Lau, a former OPPO engineer and CEO of OnePlus, took over some responsibilities at OPPO, the precursors of OnePlus and OPPO eventually merged. The link between OPPO, OnePlus, and even Vivo was already well known in the industry, despite corporate denials. So it wasn’t surprising to see OPPO and OnePlus form a closer partnership and eventually the two merged in several ways.

In March of last year, OnePlus announced that it would discontinue its Hydrogen OS and use OPPO’s Color OS for phones sold in China. OPPO had already shipped a version of Android with no Google Play services and apps installed, the same as the ColorOS version of OPPO for China. OnePlus justified this switch as beneficial to Chinese users as ColorOS has spent more time servicing its market.

Given the announcement that some OnePlus and OPPO teams will merge further, there were, of course, some concerns that OnePlus might do the same with OxygenOS. In response to MySmartPrice’s question, the company guarantees that nothing will change about the Android experience it offers to markets outside of China. In other words, nothing changes about using the Oxygen OS with OnePlus phones sold in the global market.

This position almost repeats Lau’s guarantee that nothing really changes as far as the OnePlus brand is concerned. Only time can tell if it remains the same in the long run. However, many OnePlus users are loudly dissatisfied with how the company handled the OxygenOS 11 update, but it’s not clear whether OPPO’s switch to ColorOS made things better or worse for them. There is none.

