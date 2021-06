Israeli Technology and Innovation News

The Peres Center for Peace chose a second cohort of 44 Israeli startups earlier this week and introduced their company at the center’s Israeli Innovation Center as part of the Israel Expo 2021.

These startups are part of the Center’s “Innovation Dream Team.” In an announcement by the Perez Center, the “Innovation Dream Team” is a new platform for Israeli start-ups to leverage their knowledge and experience to strengthen each other and develop the next generation of Israeli entrepreneurs.

Dream team members have the opportunity to expand their contact circles, exchange ideas and interact with international delegations visiting the Perez Center. Through dedicated Perez Center events and conferences, they also pass on their knowledge and expertise to carefully selected young entrepreneurs. As a result, the Perez Center will increasingly act as a hub, strengthening Israel’s entire innovation ecosystem.

The Peres Center for Peace and Peace was established in 1996 by Simon Peres, a Nobel Prize-winning Israeli elder who advocated peace between Palestinians and Israeli neighbors and one of the architects of the Israeli Peace Agreement between Egypt and Jordan. Was founded in. The center was renamed the Peres Center for Peace after the establishment of the Israeli Innovation Division, one of Peres’ flagship projects, before his death in 2016 at the age of 93. Perez was the champion of Israeli technology and startups.

The center officially opened in October 2018 with an opening ceremony attended by hundreds of people, including representatives of major tech companies such as Facebook, Google and eBay. Delegations of governments and companies from around the world, including Indonesia, Singapore, India, Africa, the United States, Italy, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Mexico, Switzerland, Russia and Germany, also participated.

The center opened the Israel Innovation Center in February 2019, welcoming more than 75,000 visitors from 56 countries, including heads of state, parliamentarians and business executives.

The Peres Center officially launched the “Innovation Dream Team” on Tuesday, featuring Chemi Peres, Chairman of the Peres Center, Managing General Partner of Pitango Venture Capital, and Chairman of the late Sir Ronald Cohen, son of Simon Peres. We had a chat near the fireplace. Global steering group for impact investing. Chat was called “innovation driven by ESG” (environment, society, governance).

The second cohort of startups was selected from hundreds of applicants by the Perez Center, the Israeli Innovation Authority, and the Expo Hall Committee led by the Ministry of Economy.

The companies selected in the second cohort include SIMPLIIGOOD, an agtech startup for spirulina production, Cybereason, a personalized cybersecurity platform, and UTILIS, an infrastructure evaluation tool notified by satellite radar data. It is included.

