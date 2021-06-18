PUBG returns to India with Green Blood and non-Chinese data servers





TL; DR

After a government ban, PUBG is back in India. The game is different now, with green blood, a warning that the game isn’t real, and a few other changes. However, most notably, the game’s data server is currently outside of China. This may be the number one reason the government has banned games.

Last September, the Indian government dropped a ban hammer on numerous apps and games on the Google Play store. The most notable of these apps was PUBG Mobile. It’s one of the most popular Android games to date and a pioneer in the battle royale trend.

Now, eight months later, PUBG is back in India (via TechCrunch). There is a new name (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and some other notable changes. But it’s still at its core PUBG, and Indian gamers will still enjoy it.

Aside from the new name, the biggest aesthetic change is the introduction of green blood. Changing the color of blood is an old-fashioned tradition to mitigate game violence, dating back to the original Mortal Kombat of the Super Nintendo. So this is not new.

Elsewhere, warnings are now displayed here and there to warn players that the game isn’t real.

However, the game is still very similar to PUBG. In fact, you can also transfer information from the mainline PUBG to this Indian version. This is almost the same code, but with some minor changes.

However, one of the major invisible changes is the location of the data. One of the main reasons the Indian government has banned games is its close ties with China through the Chinese giant Tencent. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India data is currently stored on Microsoft servers in India. This was probably a big change that allowed the government to allow the game.

