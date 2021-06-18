How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobiles India (BGMI)





Battlegrounds Mobile India or the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Open Beta is now available to Indian players. However, there are currently slot restrictions. Yes, this is a slot-based beta release, and Krafton has promised to release more slots in the next few days.Read more-First look at Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Immediately after the beta release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, one question users had was whether they could transfer data from PUBG Mobile Global to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The answer to this is: Yes, I can. Read More-Will Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Today? Explained with 5 points

Due to the slot-based release, not everyone can download the PUBG Mobile India version called Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI to their Android smartphones. However, if you are one of the lucky ones to download the game and have early access, check out how to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India in 10 quick steps.Read Also-First Impressions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Gameplay: Tulsi Departs for Additional Sanskaar

Before we get into the process of transferring data from PUBG Mobil to BGMI, let’s see how to download and start the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

-Access the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

-Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Play Store.

-Next, click Install Options to download the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Before you start the installation process, you need to make sure your phone is connected to a stable WiFi network. As mentioned earlier, this is a slot-based beta release and not everyone can download the game first. Krafton has promised to release more slots in the next few days for those who are waiting for access to the game. So if you still can’t download the beta, wait a little longer.

If you’re among the lucky few and get early access to Battleground Mobile India, here’s a way you can get started. When the installation process is complete, the app will require you to log in. BGMI allows you to log in from Facebook, Twitter, and Google Play.

Once that’s done, the next screen of the app will give you the option to transfer your saved data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in from Facebook, Twitter and Google Play, but data transfer is restricted to Facebook and Twitter only.

How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

-Open the app and accept the privacy policy

-Next, you need to log in to the app with your credentials.

-To log in, select Facebook or Twitter and accept the terms of use there.

– Battlegrounds Mobile India offers account data transfer options.[はい]Tap.

-The next screen asks you to agree to transfer the data to the new app.[はい、続行してください]Click Options.

-The next screen will ask for your consent again and the data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. From PUBG Mobile operator Limited to Battlegrounds Mobile India operator Krafton.[はい]You need to click on the option.

-Depending on the option you select (Facebook or Twitter), the app will redirect you to the login page.

-Next, you need to enter your ID and password.

– The next screen asks if you agree to transfer data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton.[はい]Tap an option.

-After this, you need to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton has clarified that data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is only valid until December 31, 2021.

