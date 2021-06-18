Promotion of a new federal nonprofit to handle advancing technology – MeriTalk





According to the June 17 release, nonprofits are driving the creation of the National Advanced Industrial Technology Agency, which is responsible for developing policies to ensure long-term leadership in the advanced industries of the United States.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) said that such institutions are needed for the United States to maintain its strategic advantage over its competitors. Government agencies are responsible for developing the country’s national technology strategy.

ITIF President Robert Atkinson said that all economic competitiveness policies are needed, including strengthening R & D tax credits, strengthening the country’s STEM workforce, and strengthening digital infrastructure. writing.

To compete effectively with China, the federal government needs advanced industrial and technological strategies in a set of policies and programs explicitly designed to support specific targeted industries and technologies. , Atkinson continued.

Atkinson recommends that government agencies have five subdivisions focused on data and analytics, advanced industries, emerging technologies, innovation systems, and inter-ministerial and intergovernmental coordination. ITIF said it ideally has a budget similar to that of the National Science Foundation, with President Biden proposing a budget of $ 8.17 billion in fiscal year 2022.

Today’s federal agencies are not currently tasked with maintaining a high degree of technological competitiveness as their core mission. Some of the key programs implemented by government agencies under this proposal are to bring industry production back to the United States, work to close data gaps, and allow the industry to compete with China in the area of ​​standards setting. Includes helping.

