Tim Cook says that sideloading apps breaks the security of your iPhone, right?





Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to firmly defend Apple’s closed iOS ecosystem, saying that side-loading apps, a feature currently found on Android, PC and Mac OS, will compromise iPhone security. “

In an interview with Brut, Cook opposed the European Commission’s Digital Market Law (DMA) bill. He said it currently “forces the iPhone to sideload.”

Currently, the App Store is the only official way to download iOS apps, except for the developer’s Testflight program. Now, with increasing antitrust scrutiny and EU legislation, the company needs to open iOS to other app stores, making the iPhone look like an Android phone.

Cook claimed that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS due to sideloading. However, as the Android Authority points out, it’s unclear if the numbers are accurate.

Apple CEO has a fair point. The App Store app review system helps protect your iOS device from scammers and malware. Blocking tracking between privacy labels and apps also benefits users. Cook said users are so worried about privacy and security that they will disappear unless they stick to the Apple ecosystem.

However, having an alternative iPhone app store can be great for users. As long as people are using antivirus software carefully, turning iOS into a more open platform will allow users to get the most out of their iPhone. According to some advocates, you should be able to do almost anything with your device.

Both Apple and Google have withdrawn Fortnite from the store due to disagreements with Epic Games, but Android users can sideload Fortnite to play one of the largest games in the world.

Apple’s current system also has a workaround. Google and Microsoft have circumvented the unfair rules regarding game streaming in the App Store by having users install Stadia and Xbox cloud gaming as progressive web apps. Apple wants to sell all games on the App Store. That way, you’ll get a 30% savings on every sale. However, xCloud and Stadia are streaming services like Netflix. After the complaint, Apple relaxed the rules, but the terms are still exorbitant given the amount of games on each platform.

“Streaming games are allowed as long as they comply with all guidelines. For example, you need to submit updates for each game for review. Developers need to provide the appropriate metadata for your search. The game must unlock features and features using in-app purchases. Of course, according to an Apple developer blog post, an open internet and web browser to reach all users outside the App Store. There is always an app.

Web apps aren’t the perfect solution, but they are the only way to use Stadia and Xbox cloud gaming on iOS without jailbreaking your device.

(Image credit: Apple)

Controlling the iOS app ecosystem has been important to Apple since the launch of the App Store. The company has been whac-a-mole with jailbreakers for years, but some companies are fighting back. Cydia sued Apple last year on suspicion of an “illegal monopoly” in app distribution.

Apple faces other antitrust issues. The judgment of the court battle with Epic is pending. The publisher sued Apple last year for the same reasons as Cydia.

US and European regulators also have trained crosshairs at Apple. Depending on the outcome of the proceedings and antitrust investigations, it’s quite possible that Apple will have to allow other app stores to iOS, but it may not be as bad as Cook says.

