Xiaomi’s MIUI pioneer team helps improve the software experience





In the early days of Android, MIUI was already very well known among enthusiasts before Xiaomi launched its first smartphone. The colorful UI adds many interesting features that Vanilla Android doesn’t have, so we see users visiting various developer portals looking for ways to install the MIUI port on their phones. can do. it was.

During the period, hardware will be the central stage of Xiaomi, known for its affordable smartphones and other ecosystem products. This causes some inconsistencies in the software and MIUI issues are constantly discussed.

This has clearly undermined plans to make Xiaomi’s flagship mobile phone mainstream in the global market. Users looking for an affordable phone can already compromise their experience to pay a significantly lower price. Users who pay Flagship Phone Premium not only want the best hardware specifications, but also expect the software that powers the phone to be consistent and bug-free.

To solve these problems, Xiaomi has set up the MIUI Pioneer Team back in China, consisting of community members and senior team members. The sole purpose of this team is to collect user feedback and improve issues such as “Quality Assurance, Hardware Optimization, etc.”

The company feels that “strengthening online communication with users gives us deeper insight and understanding of these issues and provides better service to our users.” Android Authority ..

Expected to affect global MIUI ROM

Like other Chinese smartphone makers, MIUI has several variations. One serves users in mainland China and the other serves users in other countries. Thankfully, the results of the improvements brought about by the Pioneer team are not limited to the Chinese version of MIUI.

The company’s official statement states: “The work of this team is beneficial to the global version of MIUI and also takes into account the MIUI experience of global users. We welcome any form of feedback and will provide more details as it becomes available.”

It emphasizes the fact that focusing solely on hardware and price can initially be a user base, as the team has just been set up and it takes time to see the results. To maintain. And in order to grow, we need to continue to innovate in terms of software.

Xiaomi keeps updating MIUI skins on a regular basis, and the latest version of MIUI 12.5 was released to the device during the writing of this article. With the help of MIUI, we will introduce the latest Android features to our lineup of older devices that will not receive the latest version of Android.

Talk about competition. In addition to focusing on hardware and affordability, OnePlus has gained a lot of traction thanks to the Oxygen OS. It provides optimizations that help improve the user experience while bringing the experience as close as possible to vanilla Android. Similarly, the amount Samsung has focused on improving OneUI is currently paying abundant dividends.

