



Google Cloud T2D Tau Price Performance SPECint

Google Cloud Tau VM is the company’s latest product with AMD EPYC 7003 processor. With the new Google Cloud T2D instance, the company makes bold claims about the performance of its products and competitors. Let’s look at some details.

Google Cloud Tau (T2D) instance with AMD EPYC 7003 Milan

Google Cloud does not sell T2D instances with AMD EPYC as cheaper or offering significant performance trade-offs. The exact opposite. “Vendor A” Arm CPUs make it easy to guess which vendors sell Arm-based server products and ubiquitous Cascade Lake Vendor B products. What Google does, and what’s very interesting about it, is that it uses 32v CPUs and 128GB of RAM levels and compares it to the product. Another very interesting part here is that Google is using the Arm solution as its baseline instead of the Intel solution.

Google Cloud T2D Tau Performance

Here, Google shows AMD EPYC 7003 “Milan” products 56% faster than Arm-based solutions in industry-standard SPECCPU2017 int_rate tests (although they are “estimated” because they have not been sent to SPEC.org. If you’re wondering why there’s such a big delta here compared to what Amazon AWS showed in Graviton 2, a public arm that doesn’t say who Vendor A is. An example of a cloud vendor with an offering is a simple answer. AWS uses previous generation processors for x86 comparisons, and Google also uses an optimized compiler here. Comparing the latest AMD EPYC 7003 Milan instances, we found the following from a price / performance perspective:

Google Cloud T2D Tau Price Performance SPECint

Notice here that the x86 and Arm products are a bit closer. Perhaps the bigger change is the comparison with the second-generation Intel Xeon scalable “Cascade Lake” product, which Google claims to offer nearly double the price / performance of T2D instances.

SPEC CPU 2017 is widely used, but Google also shows CoreMark numbers. This shows a slightly similar trend, but with little benefit from T2D instances. At the same time, instead of comparing it to the previous generation CPU instance of Intel x86, it is comparing it to the “Rome” based instance of AMD EPYC 7002. The importance of CoreMark is that this is a benchmark often favored by companies offering Arm processors that feel disadvantageous in SPECCPU 2017 by compilers for x86 processors. It may look like another datapoint here, but the CPU in Milan doesn’t have much benefit, but there is an important context here.

Google Cloud T2D Tau Price Performance CoreMark

Overall, what’s really very interesting here is that Google uses the AMD EPYC 7003 “Milan” series to directly access Vendor A’s Arm products. This is a big problem because Vendor A advertises the unmanageable benefits of designing and deploying its own CPU. Another interesting part is that it has an Arm-based processor designed and deployed by Google, even though Google hasn’t discussed these externally. As a result, this is a vote of great confidence in the AMD EPYC solution.

The last word

The key to this announcement and the cloud announcement is that cloud vendors have greater control over pricing. Companies like Google Cloud and Amazon AWS are free to choose how to price their instances. This is because pricing is often completely separate from the underlying cost. Similarly, cloud providers primarily define the “vCPU” equivalent of the performance they provide. Still, showing that Google has both full performance and price performance leaders by deploying AMD EPYC 7003 Milan on T2D instances is just as big a problem as AMD.

