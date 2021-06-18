Can I play Battlegrounds Mobile on my phone?The officially recommended phones by Krafton are:





Krafton has set the standard for Battlegrounds Mobile India phone eligibility.

HIGHLIGHTS Battlegrounds Mobile India phone requirements are available on the Google Play store. All phones running Android 5.1.1 or later are game compatible. BattlegroundsMobileIndia requires at least 2GB of RAM.

The release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India may not yet be clear, but Krafton dropped the bomb by releasing a beta version of the PUBG Mobiles India avatar on the Google Play store. Not surprisingly, when I downloaded a new game in a hurry, I ended up getting an unfortunate message that it first slowed down loading in the Google Play store and then the beta test slot was full. Everyone knew this would happen the moment Battlegrounds Mobile India visited the Google Play store. Those who have it are good and good, but those who are still waiting need to check if their phone is supported.

Frankly, all new Android phones will be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the words of game developer Krafton, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommends a system requirement of Android 5.1.1 or later and at least 2GB of RAM memory. This means a new Android phone with at least 2GB of RAM. However, this excludes Android Go phones, which require 1GB of RAM for the OS. This includes some phones such as Tecno Spark 7 and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. Also, most phones have at least 2GB of RAM, so you should be able to run Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, having 2GB of RAM on your phone is not the best gaming experience for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is very similar to PUBG Mobile and has some graphic settings that need to be improved in RAM and performance to be able to pan out quickly and effectively. The game has options such as Ultra-HD and HDR, but may not be available on 2GB RAM phones. Your mobile phone’s processor must also be good enough. Most phones in the range of less than Rs 20,000 can run Battlegrounds Mobile India well, as well as premium phones with bells and whistles of all kinds, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Another very obvious requirement is a stable internet connection. Krafton does not provide the recommended internet speeds required for the device, but a low ping and a connection at a speed of at least 4-5Mbps should be sufficient to play the game. Ping is important. The lower the ping, the faster the data transfer between servers. You can use the speed test website to check your ping and internet download and upload speeds.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available to a few users in beta testing, but a wider release will be coming soon. Krafton may take some time to finish beta testing this version, but if you want to register for the beta version, open more beta slots so you can download and start Battlegrounds Mobile India. I promised. Play without waiting.

