Microsoft Windows 11 OS Leak suggests revamping UI, Windows app store, etc.-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending June 18, 2021 12:13:09 PM

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 OS operating system leaked on Thursday, June 17th. Leaks show a particularly complete user interface. This look was first seen in a screenshot published on the Chinese site Baidu. The Windows 11 interface and Start menu are similar to the original version of Windows 10 X.

The Start Menu is a simplified version of Windows 10 that does not include live tiles. This includes quick shutdown and restart, dark mode view, pinned apps, and recent files. The app icon has been placed along the taskbar, the tray area has been cleared, and a new start button has been added to the current version.

Windows 11 has rounded corners that appear around context menus, apps, and File Explorer. Microsoft may also revive Windows widgets as shown in earlier versions to provide quick access to news, weather and more. Newer operating systems also have sounds that are triggered each time they boot.

Future offerings will include new snap controls that can be accessed from the maximize button in all apps, as well as modern versions of the veteran cascade window operating system feature. You can close the windows side by side or arrange them section by section on your desktop.

Microsoft has reportedly revamped the Windows App Store, allowing developers to send any Windows application, including Chrome, Firefox, and even in-app third-party commerce platforms, significantly reducing the in-app purchase system. Avoids significant reductions.

Microsoft will also integrate the Xbox app into Windows 11 to give you quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, a social part of the Xbox network. The report added that the Xbox game bar and Windows game mode remain the same as Windows 10 in this early leaked setup.

Technology tycoons have reportedly been working on a new app store for Windows recently, suggesting a major change from their current setup. CEO Satya Nadella has promised to open up greater financial opportunities for developers and creators using Windows in their new store.

The new operating system is still in progress and Microsoft has not contacted us to clarify the leak information.

The company will hold a special Windows event on June 24th to announce the next operating system. The event will start at 11:00 AM EST. The event invitation includes a window that creates a shadow that looks like the 11th contour.

This is just a start. Check in at 11:00 AM EST on June 24th to see your next appointment. #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/DM7SYVdc3j

Windows (@Windows) June 15, 2021

The company has also been teasing the announcement of the next generation of Windows for months, confirming that the current leak will officially announce Windows 11 later this month.

