Here’s how banks spend on technology for Amazon and Google:





Banks spend so much money on IT that it’s a cliché that banks want to say they’re more like tech companies than real tech companies.

Banks are definitely spending huge amounts of money on technology. It has become an important competitive differentiator for them. But banks still have a long way to go if large budgets are the main criterion for self-awareness that they are technology, not banks.

Bank analysts at JPMorgan looked at how much banks spend on technology compared to Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Amazon. It turned out to be quite small.

The numbers below show how banks and major tech companies spend each year on technology, based on recently available numbers. It turns out that even the largest spending bank (JP Morgan) spends less than half the amount of Big Tech.

JPMorgan’s numbers help explain why banks feel they are technology companies in nature. Amazon and Alphabet spend 12% and 20% of their operating costs on IT, respectively, while banks such as BNY Mellon and SocGen spend 29% and 26% of their operating costs on IT. Most banks spend more than 17% of their total operating costs on technology.

Curiously, Goldman Sachs was one of the first banks to self-declare as a technology company, spending relatively little on technology, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of operating costs. This looks pretty small, but it doesn’t include compensation for Goldman’s technical staff, who make up more than 25% of all Goldman employees.

JPMorgan says US banks spend significantly more on IT than Europeans, and JPMorgan and Bank of America’s technology budget is about three times that of the average large European bank. This can give US banks a significant competitive advantage in the long run.

Analysts at JPMorgan point out that US banks usually spend more on technology than European banks, and this is important. Technology spending is partly about investing in trading platforms and trading processing technology. It’s also important to automate the entire middle and back office as banks are trying to reduce costs.

But as spending on technology increases, banks are trying to get the value they deserve. JPMorgan analysts say, for example, in Goldman Sachs, 33% of staff are now “strategic places” where banks are expanding data analytics, cloud, mobility, machine learning and processes (Dallas, Bengalal, Warsaw, etc.) ). Reengineering function, 25% in 2015.

