Dell launches Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, and Inspiron 15 laptops in India.Check price and specifications





Dell has launched a new Inspiron series laptop in India. The new product line includes the Dell Inspiron 13, Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and Dell Inspiron 15 with Intel and AMD configurations. All new Dell laptops feature a slim bezel, spacious touchpad, and large keycaps for long-term use. For security, all of these new Dell Inspiron laptops also come with a fingerprint reader, which allows you to use Windows Hello to identify your users very quickly. The screen resolution of these laptops goes up to QHD +, comes with an HD webcam and supports Express Charge.

Dell Inspiron Series Pricing in India

Dell Inspiron 13 starts at 68,990 and will be available for purchase at online Dell stores, Amazon, and some retail stores starting July 7.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops come in two configurations: Intel and AMD. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with Intel starts at 57,990 and AMD variants start at 65,990. Also, Intel configurations start at 57,990 in India, while AMD configurations start at 65,990. The 2-in-1 model of the Dell Inspiron 14 is currently available in India, as is the Dell Inspiron 14, which starts at 44,990.

Dell Inspiron 15 is also available for Intel or AMD. Intel configurations start at 48,990 and AMD configurations start at 57,990. AMD variants will be available in India starting June 22nd and are already available once for Intel.

Dell Inspiron 13 Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 13 comes with a 13.3-inch QHD + (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 300 knits. This laptop can be powered by up to 11 generations of Intel Core i7-11370H CPUs and paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPUs with 2GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. Supports up to 16GB LPDDR3 4x RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. Dell Inspiron 13 connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Powering everything is a 54Whr battery, and the Dell Inspiron 13 fingerprint reader is integrated into the device’s power button.

Dell Inspiron 142-in-1 Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is available in Intel and AMD configurations, allowing users to easily switch between laptop, stand, tent, and tablet modes. The device comes with a 14-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) touch display. The Intel variant of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 can be equipped with a Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with up to 11 generations of Intel Core i7 processors and up to 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. AMD variants come with up to Ryzen 7 5700 UCPUs and Radeon graphics. The device comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This connection option includes an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5. Both Intel and AMD models have a 54Whr battery.

Dell Inspiron 14 and Dell Inspiron 15 Specifications

The revamped Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a 14-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display, and the Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display. The Inspiron 14 has only one variation, with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPUs, but the Dell Inspiron 15 is available in Intel and AMD configurations. Both of these laptops can have up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 connectivity options include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone / microphone combo jack, respectively. And Wi-Fi 6. Both devices have two speakers and a dual digital microphone array, and the laptop is backed up with a battery of up to 54 Whr.

