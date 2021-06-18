Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to Transfer PUBG Mobile Account for Google Play Games





The first beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile Indias will be released on June 17th, allowing beta testers to try out the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India allows users to carry over PUBG Mobile data. However, this feature comes with a catch that users who sync their PUBG Mobile account data with Google Play games will not be able to transfer their account data.

Reason: Battlegrounds Mobile India points out that Google no longer supports sign-in from embedded browsers. This basically means that only users who sign in to their PUBG Mobile account with their Facebook or Twitter ID can transfer data to PUBG Mobile.

However, there is a simple workaround for this. That is, if you are ready to take over your account using Facebook or Twitter. Method is as follows.

How to transfer your Google Play Games PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players need to sync their Facebook or Twitter ID to transfer data. So all they need to do is log in to PUBG Mobile (global) with their Play Games account and sync the same account to Facebook / Twitter from the settings.

To do this, you will need to log in to PUBG Mobile again with your old Google Play gaming account while the app remains banned in India. It leaves you two options.

1) Use of overseas help (for Android / iOS)

Players can ask contacts who do not live in India or any other country where PUBG Mobile is not banned to officially install the game and temporarily sign in with their Play Games PUBG account. This third party user[設定]/[基本]Go to the first[リンク]You can move to the section.

Now, if you press the + button and log in with your Facebook or Twitter ID, your account will be synced across the platforms and you will be able to pull to Battlegrounds Mobile India.This opens Battlegrounds Mobile India and again[設定]/[基本]/[アカウントの転送]You can do this by going to and logging in with the same Facebook / Twitter ID.

Here’s how to add a second social platform to PUBG Mobile to sync your accounts:

Make sure you are a trusted person as the entire process requires you to pass the credentials for your Google and Facebook / Twitter accounts to a third-party helper.Anyway, it’s a good idea to enable two-factor authentication throughout the process and change your password once the sync is complete

2) Use of VPN service (Android only)

Players can also use any VPN service to visit PUBG Mobile’s official website and download the game’s APK. You can sideload this APK to your Android device to install the game. Players can simply sign in with their Google Play Games account and sync the same account with their Facebook or Twitter ID, just as they did in the first place.

Once this is done, the player will open Battlegrounds Mobile India and use the same Facebook / Twitter ID,[設定]/[基本]/[アカウント転送]You can transfer your old PUBG Mobile account by going to and logging in with the same account.

What will change after the transfer?

There are some points to keep in mind before transferring. Regardless of how you use it, once the account transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is complete, you will not be able to play PUBG Mobile again with the error shown below.

Also, not all data will be carried over. You’ll see appearances, unlockable items, titles, clothing, skins, and emotes, but not your friends list, so all your friends can either create a new account or transfer an old one to play with. Must be again.

Finally, the customized controls (if any) aren’t carried over and must be set manually in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

