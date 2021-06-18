Google’s First Retail Store Opens Today in New York – TechCrunch





Register here to receive a summary of TechCrunchs’ largest and most important articles in your inbox daily at 3:00 pm (Pacific Daylight Time).

Welcome to the Daily Crunch on Thursday, June 17th. Thanks to Walter Thompson and the Extra Crunch staff for pulling the reins from Alex. I’ve been released from the jury’s duties, so I’ll meet you throughout the rest of the week and soon return to Alex, who is scheduled on a regular basis.

But before the show begins, we’re announcing that Duolingos’ engineering director will be attending the City Spotlight: Pittsburgh event in just two weeks. Karin Tsai joined the company as one of the first engineers in 2012 and saw the company grow from a messy startup to a global business of 400 people.

Henry

TechCrunch Top 3

Google recently discovered a bug in its Android app. This could allow an attacker to quietly steal personal data from the device. The company caught it and plugged it in to make sure there was no evidence that someone’s data was compromised.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has reinstated a bill to establish a new US federal agency to protect Americans from the invasive practices of high-tech companies operating in the US backyard.

Founded by Oculus founder and Facebook seller Palmer Luckey, an AI-powered defense company has landed a $ 450 million investment in just four years, valuing startups at $ 4.6 billion.

Startup and VC

Unit raised $ 51 million in Series B rounds, advancing the goal of enabling non-fintech and fintech companies to build banking products in similar minutes.

Job mess mess: Beamery has raised $ 138 million to continue building technology and rock jobs online. Ingrid today reported that the company calls itself a talent operating system, explaining: “How to manage talent procurement, recruitment and retention, and analyze the overall picture of your organization’s talent.”

Having created an effective way to integrate email, calendars and other tools into other apps using the API, Nylas has announced a large amount of funding to grow its business.

HR’s data analysis is provided by eqtble and has raised $ 2.7 million in seed rounds to carry it out. As for the company staff, there is a lot of data to capture and eqtble wants to help you get it.

Cyber ​​Security Industry: Claroti, a late-stage company that protects large corporations, including Pfizer (helping to secure the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain), has raised $ 140 million.

5 Tips for Brands Who Want to Succeed in a New Era of Influencer Marketing

A small startup with the right message, as long as you understand the influencer marketplace, will connect with established and emerging stars on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and promote your company’s products and services.

Creators have many brands and revenue channels, but growth marketers who understand how to bring a courtroom to influencers will enter, no matter how small their budget. Brand partnerships remain the largest source of revenue for creators, but many are beginning to diversify.

If you’re marketing early in your startup, this post will show you how to connect with influencers who truly resonate with your brand, and the basics for setting up a revenue sharing structure that’s useful to everyone. ..

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

If you live in New York, you’ll have access to Google’s new store, which opened today in Chelsea. With the addition of huge new physical stores to Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Amazon and more, people will be able to peruse not only their hardware products, but also selected non-Google products.

It was the world of advertising and I lived there. Instagram today announced the global launch of advertising on TikTok’s rival Reels. In the report, Sarah Perez states that ads can be up to 30 seconds long and in portrait format. Like reels, new ads loop and, like videos on other reels, people can appreciate, comment on and save them.

Google announced this morning a series of new virtual machines built on AMD’s 3rd generation EPYC processors. The new line, called Tau, is x86 compatible and offers 42% better price performance than standard VMs. Of course, Google claims that the Tau family will make a leap forward in existing cloud VMs.

Amazon announced the App store Small Business Accelerator Program this week. This will reduce the fees charged to app developers’ revenues for Amazon to qualify as a small business. Previously, the Amazons Appstore reduced revenue by 30%, including revenue from in-app purchases. It now costs only 20% of developers who made up to $ 1 million in the last calendar year. The program also provides AWS credits.

E3 2021, Virtual Style was wrapped this week, and Microsoft won the week with the announcement of 30 games, according to Brian Heater. Following Nintendo, Switch software was added.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

TechCrunch has created a list of top technology growth marketers. If you are the founder, I love to hear who you worked with.

Please fill out the questionnaire from here.

If you want to know how these studies shape our coverage, an interview with Extra Crunch Managing Editor Eric Eldon on Sound Ventures Portfolio Head Susan Sue and Growth Marketing in 2021 Please refer to the.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos