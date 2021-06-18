Retail TouchPoints launches a retail think tank that connects industry executives, trend casters and professionals





BUSINESSWIRE, NJ-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Retail Touchpoint (RTP), a leading retail community and media company at the crossroads of design and innovation, helps executives discover. Announced the ultimate online destination, Retail ThinkTank, the next big business idea.

After 18 months of turmoil and instability, the industry has rekindled and has triggered more innovation than ever before. Retail ThinkTank was developed to help executives create select destinations for the latest research, trend-based insights, and tactical best practices. Visitors receive guided perspectives and insights to help them refine their strategies and find new ways to compete and differentiate.

Retail ThinkTank includes a variety of new insights and resources from the RTP editorial team, as well as candid conversations with the industry’s top influencers, consultants and tech companies. Executives can access the hub to access resources such as:

New Consumers: Shoppers’ behavior and expectations are constantly changing. Dive into your data and insights to help you understand what your target customers really want. Omni-Channel and Fulfillment: Strengthen your omni-channel strategy to meet your customers’ needs anytime, anywhere. In-store experience and design: As the world reopens, brands and retailers are rethinking their store models. Rethink your store experience and get an expert perspective on how to invest in new formats such as pop-ups and content studios. Next Generation Data and Analytics: In the new era of retail, personalized engagement is the name of the game. Hear how brands across product categories collect, analyze, and use data to create more immersive experiences online and in stores. New Revenue Models: Social Commerce, Livestreaming, Marketplace … There are many new models and ways for retailers to generate revenue. Find best practices to help you find the right path to your business.

Retail think tanks also include the latest resources from the industry’s top technology companies. Visitors can dig into THE LAB and get their own content from partners (Acquire, BigCommerce, Clarus Commerce, Cloudinary, Karrot, Salesforce, TalkDesk, TIBCO, Toshiba).

The retail industry is full of content designed to help retailers make smarter investments and create a better customer experience. RetailThinkTank’s goal was to make finding and consuming that content easier and more enjoyable for the community, said Adam O Brien, publisher of RetailTouchPoints. Together with our partners, we have developed a learning experience that brings together the latest cutting-edge content that will lead our readers to success.

Given the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry, Retail ThinkTank will be regularly updated with new content until the summer of 2021. RTP subscribers and social media followers will be warned about new content and conversations, including conversations with experts like John Rothman. An Amazon executive and author of the Amazon Waybook series.

At RTP, we take great pride in our approach to content. We know that it not only covers timely content, but also provides relevant, detailed insights and analytics to help executive leaders take action, and retail touchpoint content + new. Media Director Alicia Esposito said. Retail ThinkTank fulfills its promise as a company by highlighting a fresh perspective on the omnichannel experience and new ways retailers can thrive and grow.

Visit Retail ThinkTank to delve into your experience today.

About Retail TouchPoints: Retail TouchPoints and design: retail provides all members of the retail industry with access to a vibrant community that combines insights, inspiration, and opportunities to interact with peers. We are at the crossroads of retail strategy art and science, with detailed data, valuable commentary, and ambitious success stories to help our readers optimize their customer experience across all channels. Offers. Edited content, multimedia resources and events incorporate timely news and trends by touching every aspect of the retail ecosystem, including store experience and design, workforce management, digital marketing and engagement, and omni-channel optimization. , Convert them into tactical points. The unique needs and priorities of executive leaders.

