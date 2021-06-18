Google grants provide improvements in fire department lifesaving technology





Fire protection services have evolved dramatically since the first fire department was established. There are still proven fire extinguishing methods in use to date, but innovative uses of technology are beginning to be seen in sectors across the country. Advances in technology and access to technology have helped keep firefighters safe while at the same time increasing the safety of the communities in which they serve.

When it comes to life and death, quick thinking and action are paramount. Intuitive and easy to use must be kept in mind for the technology to be widely adopted and used by fire departments. Technology needs to be reliable and sophisticated to handle urgent and complex situations, but it must be simple and friendly to ensure that its use is the second nature of firefighters. Must be. Practice makes perfection. The more training a department receives, the more likely it is that firefighters will be able to perform under the pressure of real-world scenarios.

The Leary Firefighters Foundation and Google NEST have paired to provide a $ 25,000 Google Technology grant to two US fire departments. (Getty Images)

Sectors are often subject to government budget cuts because firefighters do not strike and are expected to be always ready to protect their communities. Due to the turmoil of funding, many departments do not have the financial resources or capacity to procure the technology to protect themselves and their communities. This is where Google Nest and the Leary Firefighters Foundation intervene.

Since 2015, the Leary Firefighters Foundation has partnered with Google Nest, the manufacturer of Nest Protect Smoke + CO alarms, to provide departments and their communities with the latest life-saving technologies. Launched as a program to help the departments in need, the partnership has grown over the years, providing more and more departments with more technology. In 2021, the Google Nest and Leary Firefighters Foundation will grant grants to two US fire departments, each providing $ 25,000 in Google technology. Grants have been shown to be very useful to the department in the past, and recent recipients are using technology for everything from training exercises to deploying technology in the field.

Recent thank-you grant winners were the Godfrey Fire Department in Illinois and the Clinton Fire Department in Iowa. We were able to catch up with each department and discover exactly how the grants helped them both at the fire department and in the field.

The addition of these powerful devices from Google and the Really Firefighters Foundation proved to be incredibly useful, said Greg Forestry, assistant fire chief at the Clinton Fire Department. We have integrated Pixelbooks into the CFD Recruit Academy training process and nowadays do daily vehicle and equipment checks so you don’t have to log in to your desktop computer.

In addition to assisting the department with training and equipment checks, their tablets showed even greater value during an ongoing pandemic. Since the pandemic began, the Clinton Fire Department has undergone 39 policy changes, emphasizing the growing importance of keeping all firefighters in line with department changes.

Last year, additional bonuses were recorded for the recent pandemic of meetings and training migrating to virtual environments. According to Forari, these tablets are used to hold virtual meetings and training for staff, both on-duty and off-duty, to help inform everyone.

Godfrey Fire Protection District uses Google Nest technology in much the same way. The Godfrey department equips both fire departments with Nest Learning thermostats and Nest Protect smoke alert systems, and uses Pixelbooks, Pixel Slates, and Chromebooks for training and various inspection programs to get call information while on the go. ..

Eric Cranmer, Fire Chief of the Godfrey Fire Department, says Google’s technology, especially tablets and Chromebooks, is being leveraged in our department. When filling out paperwork during an inspection, tablets and Chromebooks are much more convenient than filling out paper forms, and using a physical keyboard makes filling out reports even easier. Saving time, from filling out paperwork to answering the phone, is very important.

Captain Brian Estes had similar praise. The technology received from the grant has brought about significant improvements in day-to-day operations at the fire department. We have also significantly improved the business inspection process by streamlining all obligations that need to be completed as part of this important community service.

If you’re interested in procuring new equipment for your department and becoming the next recipient of the Google Nest and Leary Firefighters Foundation Thank You Grant, consider applying by June 30, 2021. Submissions are currently being accepted and recipients of the grant will be announced at a later date. 2021. Grant recipients can expect to receive $ 25,000 in Google technology such as Nest Hub, Nest Protect Smoke + CO alarms, and Google Pixelbook tablets.

Click here to apply.

About the Leary Firefighters Foundation

The Leary Firefighters Foundation was founded in 2000 by actor Denis Leary in response to a tragic fire in Worcester, Massachusetts. The only foundation in the United States to fund equipment, vehicles, education, training and technology for firefighters nationwide.

