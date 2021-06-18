Taiwan’s creative shield against Chinese bullying





In the most threatening move to date against Taiwan, China flew the largest number of military aircraft in history near the island nation on Tuesday. Beijing, which uses its power to escalate attempts to intimidate Taiwanese people, declared in April that The Economist magazine made Taiwan the most dangerous place on earth. However, the invasion of China has not occurred. why not? One reason may be another big news of the week about this prosperous democracy, 100 miles from the dictatorial Chinese coast.

In the world ranking of countries based on economic competitiveness, Taiwan has risen from 11th to 8th to reach the top 10. According to the Swiss Business School International Institute for Business Development (IMD), it is now the first of the more than 20 million people.

China was only 16th in the world’s competitiveness, but recent restrictions on Hong Kong’s freedom have lowered its territory from 5th to 7th in the rankings.

IMD praises Taiwan’s dynamism and openness and positive attitude, and has a global supply chain, as represented by the fact that Taiwan manufactures 84% ​​of the world’s most advanced computer chips. It gives you the agility to innovate and adapt. According to Nikkei Business News, Taiwan’s electronic components in Apple’s latest iPad Pro account for 18.5% of all components, up from 1.7%.

Last year, Taiwan replaced South Korea as the leading source of Chinese commodity imports due to innovation and specialty production in the Taiwanese market, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. The mainland’s high reliance on Taiwan’s advanced electronics imports is a strong deterrent to the island’s military takeover. The aggression is very devastating for Chinese tech companies and will set back the Communist Party’s goal of revitalizing the national economy by 2049.

In other words, the freedom enjoyed by Taiwanese people has created a level of high-tech innovation that could be the best defense.

As part of her willingness to improve Taiwan’s innovation, President Tsai Ing-wen is promoting English learning in much of society. She has set a goal to make Thai Wanna a bilingual country by 2030. This is a move to attract more foreign talent to the institute and help create a better entrepreneurial culture.

Such steps will enhance the spirit of creativity that only political freedom and the rule of law can foster. It is also a practical shield against Chinese bullying.

