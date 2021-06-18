Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Review: One of the Most Valuable Tablets to Buy





Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is an easy choice for any of the best tablet lists. While continuing the established tradition of Amazon’s highly valuable Fire tablet line, it also offers some useful additional features that may be of interest to you after doing something a bit more advanced.

This Plus edition of the tablet is new this year and will arrive with the standard Amazon Fire HD 10, an upgrade to previous models from 2019. Select Plus to add soft-touch slate-colored RAM. Back, and wireless charging support.

Otherwise, you already know what you can expect from Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s a cheap, reliable, and solid tablet that’s perfect for watching movies and shows, browsing the web, and even doing a little work. On the side.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: Price and Stock Status

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is currently available from Amazon. The widgets on this page should link directly to the best prices currently available, but the official RRP for tablets is £ 189.99 / $ 189.99 and £ 229.99 / $ 229.99 for 32GB storage models. For 64GB storage model.

These prices are £ 30 / $ 30 higher than the standard Amazon Fire HD 10 and we believe it’s worth the upgrade. If you’re happy with the Amazon ads that appear on your lock screen while using your tablet, you can get a £ 10 / $ 10 discount from the above prices.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is an electronic device that looks pretty attractive, but the thick bezel around the display shows that it’s a very affordable device. Initially, it doesn’t have the premium feel of an Amazon tablet with a 1.7 mm or 0.06 inch 10.2-inch iPad, but it’s well organized and feels like it can withstand years of use.

Soft-touch slate backing is exclusive to Plus models as mentioned above and adds quality to the procedure. Weighing 468 grams (1.03 lbs), it’s lightweight enough to be used for long periods of time with one hand, but most often holds it sideways (integrated 2MP, 720p). The webcam is positioned to work in landscape mode). What you don’t get here, and what you don’t expect at this kind of price, is any kind of waterproof or dustproof.

If you hold your tablet in landscape mode and have your webcam at the top, the buttons and ports are mostly on the right side. It has a volume button, a power button, a USB-C port, and 3.5. The mm headphone jacks are all together and feel a bit crowded. There’s also a microSDXC slot at the bottom (in this direction), and a pair of stereo speakers at the top that output a decent level of sound.

As for the screen, it is the same as other designs. No problem, but no more. The 10.1-inch, IPS LCD, 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display lacks the best panel brightness, contrast, and richness on the market, lacks great features such as HDR, but is bright enough for everyday use. It has sharpness. You can use a few more pixels for browsing the web and working with documents, but it’s okay if you sit down and watch a video.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: Performance and Features

(Image credit: Amazon)

Get 4GB of RAM, the most included on your Fire tablet, and 32GB or 64GB of storage on your Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (which can be expanded with a memory card). That’s all good, but the Mediatek MT8183 Helio P60T processor is the same that powered the 2019 version of this tablet. This is a little disappointing. Don’t expect a ferocious performance here. Occasionally there is a delay when switching between apps and screens. .. It’s all relative, but when assessing the various strengths and weaknesses, you need to keep in mind the very affordable price of this tablet.

The tablet runs Fire OS. This is Amazon’s own Android take. You’ve missed all the Google apps and many standard apps on the Play Store, but apps like Netflix, Spotify, Disney Plus, and Dropbox are here. There’s also Microsoft Office, and Amazon is trying to appeal to mobile workers by selling a Plus tablet that bundles Office and a Bluetooth keyboard, which is fine for that particular role, but serious about working on the go. If you’re working on it, there’s a better way. More optional than this.

As always with these Fire tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is great for sitting down to watch Prime Video content and playing some lightweight games (like the Amazon App Store). (If you have enough), or browse the web. Alexa is also mentioned, built into the Fire HD 10 Plus, and whenever you buy an additional wireless charging stand, it’s always smarter and you can actually turn this tablet into something like the Echo Show 10.

Amazon believes you can get 12 hours of battery life while charging from your Fire HD 10 Plus. This seems almost correct based on our tests, but not so much. One hour of video streaming at full display brightness will reduce the battery by about 7%. This shows that it can be used for 14 hours during a charging game and that number decreases with more intense use of the app, which is a tablet. You can use it all day without worrying about charging.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Review: Price and Verdict

(Image credit: Amazon)

Everything we already know about Amazon Fire tablets applies to this as well. Great for accessing Amazon apps and services (especially Alexa and Prime Video), very cheap and not disappointing. The Fire HD 10 Plus is the perfect model for those who need as much RAM as possible (useful for smoothly switching between multiple apps), need a large 10.1-inch display, and like the idea of ​​wireless charging.

There are some limits to keep in mind, but these limits are not new. Performance isn’t great, the design and screen are better than great, and you can’t find all the Android apps you might be accustomed to from the Google Play store. Amazon hasn’t done enough to make this a serious device for work or multitasking other than casual use. Still, it’s better to pay more for the Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

It’s on the very low side, so we have to go back to that price. It’s so low that it works very well, the downside of Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: what you can do without leaving a big hole in your bank balance. For many, this will be all the tablets they need, and the question is why they pay more for the more expensive ones.

We appreciate Amazon’s efforts to position this as a more powerful device with Microsoft Office and a Bluetooth keyboard bundle, but we don’t really have the software or hardware capabilities to make it a full-fledged portable computer. .. If you can live with it and know that the Amazon App Store has all the streaming and entertainment apps you need, this may be the perfect tablet for you.

